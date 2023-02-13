Elks ink QB Vincent Testaverde Jr.; release Litre, Tyne

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have signed American quarterback Vincent Testaverde Jr.

Testaverde spent time with Texas Tech, Miami and Albany during his college career. He played one game for Texas Tech in 2014, completing 57 per cent of his throws for 116 yards.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Former Rider A.C. Leonard signs with Elks

The Florida native spent the next two seasons (2015-2016) with Miami but didn’t see any game action before transferring to Albany. He was forced to sit out the 2017 season due to transfer rules but would play in eight games for the Great Danes in 2018, throwing for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Following his college career, he attended training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019), signed with the BC Lions (2020) and joined the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League in 2021.

Vincent’s father, Vinny Testaverde, played 21 seasons in the NFL and ranks 16th with 46,233 passing yards and 18th with 275 passing touchdowns all-time.

The Edmonton Elks also announced the release of Nationals Ante Litre (RB), and Malik Tyne (DL).

Litre played all 18 games for the Elks in 2022, and had 89 yards receiving and 241 yards rushing with one touchdown. Tyne suited up for eight games with the Elks in 2022, recording five tackles and one sack.