Back in Black and Gold: Ticats re-sign White, add Noel

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have retained a key piece of their offence.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have re-signed receiver Tim White, who is returning for his third season in black and gold.

White, 28, started 17 regular season games and one playoff game for the Tiger-Cats, leading the CFL in receptions (94) while registering 1,265 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns, which ranked fourth and sixth in the league respectively. The five-foot-10, 185-pound native of Santa Clarita, California has suited up in 30 games over two seasons in Hamilton (2021-22), tallying 150 receptions for 2,039 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

The Arizona State University product earned his first career CFL All-Star selection in 2022 after being named an East Division All-Star for the second consecutive season and was also named Hamilton’s Most Outstanding Player for the first time in his career.

The team also announced they have signed National receiver Llevi Noel.

Noel, 31, suited up in 11 games for the Edmonton Elks in 2022, registering one reception for nine yards while adding six special teams tackles.

The six-foot-two, 198-pound native of Toronto, Ontario has played 91 games over his seven seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Elks (2022), Ottawa REDBLACKS (2022) and Toronto Argonauts (2016-21), registering 83 receptions for 878 yards and four receiving touchdowns.