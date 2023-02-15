Ticats sign left tackle Joel Figueroa through ’24

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American offensive lineman Joel Figueroa to a two-year contract.

Figueroa, 33, started 18 regular season games and the Western Final at left tackle for the BC Lions in 2022.

The six-foot-six, 320-pound native of Miami, FL has played 108 games over his nine seasons in the CFL, suiting up for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2013-2015), Edmonton Elks (2016-2017) and BC Lions (2018-2022).

Figueroa was named the Lions’ nominee for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in three of his four seasons (2018, 2019, 2022) on the west coast. Prior to turning pro, Figueroa played 42 games over six seasons at the University of Miami (2006-11).