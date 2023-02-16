An impactful free agent signing for every team

After months of posturing, speculation and negotiation, CFL fans were finally given the off-season gift of answers on Tuesday. They were given answers as to what shape rosters will begin to take with many more elements yet to be added through the CFL’s non-playing months.

The fact remains though that free agency is the key construction tool of front offices, be it through bringing back their own players or signing that high priced and highly touted free agent from another club.

Let’s take a look at what I believe to be the biggest signing for each team from day one of CFL Free Agency in 2023.

BC Lions

OL | Michael Couture

With the loss of offensive lineman Joel Figueroa to Hamilton and Peter Godber moving to Regina as a middle anchor on the Riders’ new Trevor Harris-led protection scheme, getting a quality man in the middle for BC was a must. Add in the local aspect for owner Amar Doman, who has done a tremendous job re-engaging the BC community, and you get a home run swing to protect anyone who plays quarterback in BC for the foreseeable future.

Edmonton Elks

REC | Eugene Lewis

He can catch the deep ball, beat you with a quick screen and, most importantly, he’ll change the shape of your defence. Edmonton scooped up who I believe was the best available pass-catcher this free agency period and will now have the task of flexing him around in creative ways to give defences headaches as the Elks look to charge back in the West playoff picture this season.

Calgary Stampeders

DL | Julian Howsare

The Stampeders laid low for most of the winter, signing their own players to extensions with little concern about landing the big, splashy free agent, and even letting some of their own studs like Shawn Lemon walk (for now).

Then the free agency opened and one of the most versatile defensive end skill sets in the entire league jumped from the Hammer to CowTown in what could be a classic Calgary match-made-in-football-scheme-heaven.

Saskatchewan Roughriders

QB | Trevor Harris

When you change quarterbacks your entire organization changes.

Cody Fajardo to Montreal. Bo Levi Mitchell to Hamilton. Trevor Harris to Saskatchewan.

That means one third of the CFL this year is going to feel fresh as no one player has a larger impact than the man calling for the snap. Harris will recruit more players to join him and script a system with the new offensive coaching staff built around his strengths. This was a major score for Rider Nation after a tough year that required a reset.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

REC | Kenny Lawler

Zach Collaros has seen what Kenny Lawler is capable of and now they get to do it together with a more mature Nic Demski, an emerging Dalton Schoen, and a more confident shot caller in Buck Pierce. That’s scary stuff in the West, which should rival Edmonton as the best, on paper, receiving group.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

OL | Joel Figueroa

Getting receivers for Mitchell is big, but protection is essential. With big man Joel Figueroa returning to Hamilton after spending years away, the Ticats have solidified their left tackle spot and can begin to dream up schemes on the white board knowing they will be protected.

Toronto Argonauts

DL | Folarin Orimolade

The Double Blue paid a big price for Orimolade, but myself and fellow numbers nerd Derek Taylor believe it’s worth every penny. Folarin emerged from a talented Calgary group last year to constantly be around the ball and threaten to cause havoc behind the line of scrimmage on either pass or run downs.

The Argos are instantly better for this signing while also retaining Robbie Smith, who Ja’Gared Davis told me last season has the skills and resolve to be the game’s best pass rusher in a few years.

Ottawa REDBLACKS

LB | Jovan Santos-Knox

Moving on from Avery Williams at middle linebacker doesn’t make sense, unless you feel that you’re upgrading. I have to agree the REDBLACKS are upgrading after bringing over Jovan Santos-Knox following a career season with Hamilton. Jovan immediately pairs with a couple former Hamilton teammates in the revamped Ottawa defence that should have a unique flavour for the loyal Ottawa fans come June with Santos-Knox in the middle.

Montreal Alouettes

REC | Greg Ellingson

There’s never a dull moment in the CFL life and times of Greg Ellingson. From Hamilton to Ottawa, Edmonton to Winnipeg and now his fifth CFL club, Ellingson jumped at the chance to be a top receiver in Montreal after Eugene Lewis departed for Edmonton. If he can harness the first six weeks of last year in Winnipeg and get on the same page with Cody Fajardo, the Alouettes could be surprising overachievers based on off-season predictions.