CFL’s Diversity Is Strength Conversations Now Available on SiriusXM Canada

TORONTO — The CFL and SiriusXM Canada, the country’s leading audio entertainment platform, are partnering to further the dialogue surrounding diversity and inclusion. The Diversity is Strength Conversations series unites football leaders and experts to discuss their personal perspectives and experiences, while exploring the future of the game.

The Season Two debut, celebrating Black History Month, features a trio of the CFL’s all-time greats: Corey Mace, the Defensive Coordinator of the Toronto Argonauts, Geroy Simon, the Assistant General Manager of the Edmonton Elks, and Orlondo Steinauer, the President of Football Operations and Head Coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Starting at 7 a.m. ET on Monday, February 27, the episode will air throughout the day on SiriusXM’s Canada Talks (Channel 167) and it will be available on demand through the SiriusXM App. Episodes are also available through The Waggle, the official podcast of the CFL.

“Diversity and inclusion are some of the biggest challenges facing our great game, but they cannot be solved simply, nor immediately,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “We must continue to learn and grow as we carefully and purposefully lay the foundations for meaningful change.

“The Diversity is Strength Conversations series is another building block alongside the CFL’s Women in Football Program presented by KPMG and the Diversity in Football Program presented by Securian Canada. We need to continue building together in hopes of creating a brighter and more welcoming future for Canadian football.”

By delving deeper into historical context, the current cultural climate, as well as advances and challenges, the series’ panelists will shine a spotlight on some of society’s most pressing issues, while paving a path forward for continued growth within the diversity and inclusion space throughout the CFL, in Canadian communities and around the world.

“We’re proud to have our platform be part of these conversations to help to bring forth foundational change within sports,” said Michelle Mearns, VP, Programming and Operations at SiriusXM Canada. “We’re honoured to work with the league in bringing this content to light, and we encourage our listeners and CFL fans everywhere to carry forward what they learn to create change wherever possible.”

Following its season debut, the series will continue in March with an episode focused on International Women’s Day, before shifting to Asian Heritage Month in May, Pride in June, and Truth and Reconciliation in September.

For over 10 years, the CFL and SiriusXM have worked together to deliver Canadian football to fans across the country. The partnership also includes all 81 regular season games, the four playoff games and the Grey Cup championship being broadcast on Canada Talks, as well as the annual tradition of the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show opening Canada’s largest single-day sporting event. The CFL is part of SiriusXM’s commitment to deliver comprehensive sports coverage from every major sport to its subscribers, including the NHL, NFL, NASCAR, MLB, NBA, PGA and more.

The Diversity is Strength Conversations are available to subscribers nationwide in their car and through the SXM App on mobile devices and a wide variety of connected platforms in the home including smart speakers, smart TVs and streaming media players. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM’s audio trials and most popular plans. SiriusXM Canada’s complete regular season coverage of the CFL can be found here.