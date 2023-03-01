Elks sign American DB C.J. Jones

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive back C.J. Jones.

Jones spent two seasons of NCAA Division II football at Henderson State of the Great American Conference (2018-2019), totalling 97 total tackles, one interception, 14 pass deflections and three forced fumbles in 22 games for the Reddies.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» A team-by-team look at Free Agency

» East to West: Eugene Lewis lands in Edmonton

» Landry: Cornelius confident with new trio of pass catchers

The Nevada native previously played at Southern Oregon University (2015-2017), where he had 52 tackles and three pass break ups in 2017 and was a member of the Academic All-Frontier Conference team in 2016.

In 2022, Jones suited up for the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League, recording 15 total tackles, one interception, six pass deflections in four games.