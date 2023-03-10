Pierre Karl Péladeau acquires the Montreal Alouettes

MONTREAL — The Canadian Football League is pleased to announce the conclusion of a transaction with entrepreneur and businessman Pierre Karl Péladeau, who personally acquired the Montreal Alouettes.

“Our goal in this process was to put the Alouettes on a path to long-term success, ideally under strong, local ownership,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

“That goal has been accomplished. This is a special day for this incredible franchise, its fans across Quebec, and the city of Montreal. Pierre Karl and his passion for sports, entertainment and his community are remarkable. I know he will do a tremendous job in stewarding the Alouettes.”

“I am delighted to be the new owner of the Montreal Alouettes, a team with a long history that has a significant impact on our community because it brings us together. I love sports and I am a proud Montrealer. This team that I saw rise to the top of the CFL and win the Grey Cup is our team; it’s the fans’ team,” explained Pierre Karl Péladeau.

“I want to bring stability and a long-term vision, which will allow us to put Montreal back at the top of Canadian football. I want to thank our fans for their continued loyalty. I would also like to thank the Commissioner of the League, Mr. Randy Ambrosie, and the members of the Board of Governors, for their trust.”

Montreal has a long history with football, with the first written account of a game in the city dating back to 1868. The roots of a professional club can be traced back to 1872 in the Mechanics Hall Building at McGill University.

In 1946, the Montreal Alouettes Football Club was founded as a successor to the teams of years past. The club’s name was chosen as an homage to the first French Canadian squadron of the Royal Canadian Air Force, in honour of its daring, bravery and skill.

The Alouettes have since captured seven Grey Cup championships (1949, 1970, 1974, 1977, 2002, 2009 and 2010), while serving as the stage for several of the CFL’s all-time greats, including Hal Patterson, Wally Buono, Pierre Vercheval, Ben Cahoon, Anthony Calvillo and many more.

“This is an exciting new chapter in the story of the Montreal Alouettes,” said Commissioner Ambrosie.

“I’d like to thank the Als’ fans for their belief in the team, and I would especially like to extend my gratitude to the front office and staff for their patience and trust throughout this process. This outcome would not have been possible without the support of the league’s Board of Governors; the leadership of its Chair, Scott Banda; and our investment banking partner, Park Lane.”

With the addition of Pierre Karl Péladeau, who will represent the Alouettes’ interests as the team’s lead Governor on the CFL Board of Governors, the CFL has built a team of strong, local owners, comprising some of the most successful individuals and businesses in Canada:

• The BC Lions’ Amar Doman, the founder and sole shareholder of the Futura Corporation – an industry-leading asset management and investment firm based in Vancouver, which owns a portfolio of companies across Canada and throughout the United States.

• Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, which owns the Calgary Stampeders, in addition to the Calgary Flames of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the Calgary Roughnecks of the National Lacrosse League, while also managing Scotiabank Saddledome arena.

• Hamilton Sports Group Partnership led by software entrepreneur Bob Young, alongside Stelco Holdings Inc. and sports and entertainment business leaders Scott Mitchell and Jim Lawson, which owns the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, as well as Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League.

• Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment Ltd. – one of the largest sports entities in the world – which owns the defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts, the Toronto Maple Leafs of the NHL, the Toronto Raptors of the National Basketball Association and Toronto FC of Major League Soccer.

• Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, which owns the Ottawa REDBLACKS alongside investors John Ruddy and Roger Greenberg, and the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League, in addition to operating Lansdowne Park – a multi-purpose commercial, sports and entertainment facility that includes TD Place Stadium and TD Place Arena.

• Boards made up of local, industry-leading business minds who guide the league’s community-owned teams – the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Edmonton Elks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“Strong ownership and leadership, including the team Presidents who form our Management Council, have the league positioned for stability and growth,” added Commissioner Ambrosie.

“That is certainly true here in Montreal, and we are thrilled to welcome Mr. Péladeau to our league. We wish him and the Als every success.”