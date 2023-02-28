Tyrell Sutton highlights Als’ 2023 coaching, ops staff

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have announced their coaching and football operations department staffs for the 2023 season, which includes Tyrell Sutton returning to the nest as the running backs coach.

Luc Brodeur-Jourdain will remain the offensive line coach, while the defensive line will fall under Corvey Irvin‘s supervision. Chandler Jones returns as the assistant defensive backs coach.

Brodeur-Jourdain won two Grey Cups in 11 seasons with the Alouettes. His offensive line allowed running backs Jeshrun Antwi and Walter Fletcher to have success and find gaps in opponents’ backfields in 2022, after losing William Stanback for a long period of time due to injury. Antwi amassed 600 rushing yards (fifth in the CFL), while Fletcher (11th in the CFL) racked up 486 rushing yards and added a touchdown.

The former Université Laval Rouge et Or joined the Alouettes’ coaching staff as the assistant offensive line coach in 2019, just days after playing his final game. In 2020, the 39-year-old was promoted to offensive line coach.

Sutton donned an Alouettes jersey from 2013-2018 and was voted to the CFL All-Star team in 2015. The Northwestern University Wildcats alum also played with the BC Lions, Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats. In 77 CFL games, the Akron, OH native has accumulated 4,044 yards and 17 touchdowns on 733 carries, averaging an excellent 5.5 yards per carry. More recently, he was a volunteer coach in the off-season with the Collège André-Grasset Phénix.

Irvin is also making a return to the nest, having worn the Alouettes’ jersey in 2014 and 2015. In 31 CFL games, the former defensive lineman earned 27 defensive tackles and five quarterback sacks. The Augusta, GA native also suited up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2016. In 2019, the 37-year-old joined the Concordia University Stingers coaching staff.

Jones returns to the city after a stint on the team’s practice roster in 2015. He worked with the San Jose State University Trojans coaching staff from 2017 to 2019. In 2014 he was part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization.

The club also announced that Dave Jackson has been named the special teams assistant.

Jackson has garnered CFL experience with Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Toronto. He has also coached with the Wroclaw Panthers in Poland and was most recently with the Regina Thunder in the Canadian Junior Football League.

Montreal Alouettes’ coaching staff

Jason Maas – Head coach

Bryon Archambault – Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator

Anthony Calvillo – Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

Noel Thorpe – Defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach

Luc Brodeur-Jourdain – Offensive line coach

Michael Lionello – Receivers coach and pass game coordinator

Tyrell Sutton – Running backs coach

Greg Quick – Linebackers coach

Corvey Irving – Defensive line coach

Chandler Jones – Assistant defensive backs coach

Dave Jackson – Special teams assistant coach

Alouettes’ 2023 football operations staff

Allyson Sobol has been named manager of football operations, after working in the Alouettes administration and community relations departments the past two years. David Deschamps returns as the equipment manager, a position he held in 2021. He was the defensive and special teams assistant in 2022.

Danny Maciocia – General manager

Eric Deslauriers – Senior director of football operations/player personnel

Allyson Sobol – Manager, football operations

Jean-Marc Edme – Director of pro personnel

Pier-Yves Lavergne – Director of national scouting

Byron Archambault – Director of player personnel

Pierre-Olivier Breault – Strength and conditioning coach

Tristan Castonguay – Head therapist

Domenic Manno – Equipment manager

David Deschamps – Equipment manager

Rico Morotti – Head video coordinator