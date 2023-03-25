Grant, Brodrique star on day four of CFL Combine

EDMONTON — Day Four of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Combine presented by New Era saw prospects take the field for another day of practice sessions as coaches and general managers continued their evaluations.

Days Three to Five of the new revamped five-day format involves daily practices that have traditionally been conducted in years past, as well as several new additions, including Day Four’s pass skeleton. CFL coaches from the league’s nine member clubs are leading positional groups, and installing offences and defences.

The assembled coaches will make daily picks from both sides of the ball, identifying the top prospects who stood out from their peers over the course of that day’s practice sessions. Marshall Ferguson, CFL.ca columnist and Draft Insider, will provide additional insight into the coaches’ top selections.

CFL COMBINE presented by New Era

» Bagayogo, Black named coaches’ picks on Day 3 of Combine

» Marsh’s 3 Stars: Standouts from the first day of practice

» Marsh’s 3 Stars: Versatility on full display on day 2 of practice

» Marsh’s 3 Stars: DBs catch attention on testing day

COACHES’ PICKS – OFFENCE

THEO GRANT | OL | QUEEN’S | HALIFAX

​“He advanced from the Invitational Combine in Waterloo because of his athleticism. He’s a little bit undersized, but he has really good balance, good hand placement and he never gets pushed off his back heel. He’s a very consistent player and he has great positional flexibility – they have used him at right tackle, guard on both sides, and he’s taken some snaps at centre.”

​– Marshall Ferguson

Honourable mentions

Willy-Pierre Dimbongi | WR | Ottawa | Ottawa

Adam Williams | RB | Toronto | Oshawa, Ont.

COACHES’ PICKS – DEFENCE

MICHAEL BRODRIQUE | LB | MONTREAL | SAINT-MARTHE-SUR-LE-LAC, QUE.

​“He’s so strong. When he plays with physicality, it’s a challenge for offensive players to match up with him. If he was to do an inside run period in a setup like this, he would absolutely dominate. Teams around the league right now are buzzing about what he has shown from testing and the on-field portion. As we start to ramp up to 12-on-12 on the final day, I think he will continue to standout.”

​– Marshall Ferguson

Honourable mentions