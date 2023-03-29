Stamps sign two including American DL Ronnie Thomas

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Ronnie Thomas, the team announced on Wednesday.

Thomas saw action both at defensive end and linebacker during his collegiate career at Mississippi Valley State. He set the school’s single-season record for sacks by a linebacker with 10.5 in 2022 while earning first-team all-Southwestern Athletic Conference honours. In 2021, he was second-team all-SWAC at defensive line.

In 24 games over three seasons for the Delta Devils, he accumulated 81 total tackles including 27 tackles for loss and also had 18 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three passes defended. Prior to enrolling at Mississippi Valley State, he played 14 games over two seasons (2018-19) at East Central Community College in Decatur, Miss., and recorded 47 tackles including 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

The Calgary Stampeders also announced on Tuesday the signing of American offensive lineman Brandon Murphy.

Murphy spent the final month of the 2022 season on the Stampeders’ practice roster. He then signed with the XFL’s Orlando Guardians in February. Murphy previously spent time with the National Football League’s Jacksonville Jaguars and with the Spring League’s Sea Lions.

In college, Murphy transferred to Memphis in 2018 and joined the Tigers’ football team as a defensive lineman after playing basketball for four seasons at Indiana State.