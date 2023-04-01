Stamps sign defensive lineman Mike Moore

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Mike Moore.

A veteran of 70 career regular-season and playoff games with Ottawa, Edmonton and Montreal, Moore was a West Division All-Star in 2019 and last season led the Alouettes in sacks.

“I’m grateful to the Stampeders for giving me this chance to continue my football career,” said Moore. “I’m really looking forward to being a part of the team and getting the season started.”

RELATED

» Stamps add to secondary with Michael Griffin II

» Stamps add Lemon to the mix

» Newly signed Howsare taking his talents West to Calgary

» Stamps sign two including American DL Ronnie Thomas

In 66 career regular-season games, Moore has accumulated 101 tackles including eight tackles for loss, 23 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. He has also dressed for four post-season contests and recorded nine tackles and a pair of sacks.

Moore’s father Shawn is a former professional quarterback whose career included a stint with the Stampeders in 1995. The elder Moore also played for Ottawa and Winnipeg in the CFL and with the Denver Broncos in the National Football League.

Both father and son played at the University of Virginia. Mike Moore played 47 games over four seasons with the Cavaliers, seeing action both on the defensive line and at linebacker. He accumulated 108 tackles including 24 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and five passes defended.