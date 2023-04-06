Stamps sign American DB De’Vante Cross

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back De’Vante Cross.

Cross signed with the NFL’s Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent on in 2022 and late that year attended training and saw pre-season action with the Green Bay Packers. Most recently, he was with the United States Football League’s Philadelphia Stars.

RELATED

» Stamps add to secondary with Michael Griffin II

» Stamps add Lemon to the mix

» Newly signed Howsare taking his talents West to Calgary

» Stamps sign defensive lineman Mike Moore

In college, Cross played 59 games and made 34 starts over five years at Virginia. For his first two seasons with the Cavaliers, he saw action on both sides of the ball as he played quarterback and receiver in addition to defensive back. Cross played exclusively on defence from 2019 to 2021 as he made 33 starts. Overall, he accumulated 129 career tackles including seven tackles for loss while adding two sacks, six interceptions and 21 passes defended.

Cross’ signing follows their Wednesday signing of American offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch.

Benenoch is a veteran of 36 NFL games, including 23 starts and was a fifth-round selection of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016. After four seasons with the Bucs, he was signed by the New England Patriots and has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints.

Born in Nigeria and raised in Katy, Tex., Benenoch played collegiately at UCLA where he was a teammate of Stampeders linebacker Cameron Judge. He started 35 consecutive games for the Bruins, seeing action both at tackle and guard. In 2015, he was part of an offensive line that allowed just 14 sacks, the second-lowest total in school history.