Als extend K David Cote through 2024

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes made a safe investment, as the club extended kicker David Côté‘s contract through the 2024 season.

Côté (six-foot-four, 215 pounds) made 44 of his 51 attempted field goals in 2022. His 86.3 per cent success rate allowed him to finish fourth in the CFL in that category. The 26-year-old kicker, who was in only his second season at the professional level, led the league with 16 field goals of more than 40 yards.

On August 20, 2022, he demonstrated his ability to remain calm and efficient under pressure, as he kicked a game-winning 48-yard field goal on the last play of the game in an important 29-28 win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, huge divisional foes, in front of 21,024 fans at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. Côté was also responsible for kickoff duties, maintaining a 62.4-yard average on 70 kickoffs last season.

During the club’s two playoff games last fall, the former Université Laval Rouge et Or made six of his seven field goal attempts, while maintaining a 58.9-yard average on seven kickoffs.

“Since his arrival in Montreal, this young man has never ceased to impress us with his talent and how he remains cold blooded, which is the strength of good kickers”, said Alouettes’ general manager Danny Maciocia. “We are extremely pleased to be able to count on his excellent services for even longer.”

Drafted in the fifth round (45th overall) by the Alouettes in 2021, Côté was named the Alouettes’ Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Rookie in his first year.

“I am very happy about this turn of events and to be able to wear an Alouettes’ uniform for even longer, as the future is promising in Montreal”, declared Côté. “The summer should be nice and warm in our stadium, and I am looking forward to reconnecting with our fans and (to) re-create more great memories with them.”