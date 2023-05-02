REDBLACKS sign first overall Global Draft selection Blessman Ta’ala

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed first overall Global Draft selection Blessman Ta’ala to a contract.

The REDBLACKS announced less than an hour after the draft completed that the team had signed the defensive lineman to a deal.

“Blessman was a four-year starter at the University of Hawaii, and played productive football at a high level,” said REDBLACKS General Manager Shawn Burke. “We believe he can become part of our defensive line rotation, and gives us flexibility in how we use our roster. We’re extremely happy to welcome him to Ottawa.”

Ta’ala is a six-foot-two, 305-pound defensive tackle from Pago Pago, American Samoa. He appeared in 64 games over five seasons with the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, racking up a total of 142 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and four sacks.

“First and foremost I want to thank God for this opportunity,” said Ta’ala. “I am excited to join the Ottawa REDBLACKS and I’m looking forward to meeting my new team. Blessed.”