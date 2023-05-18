Elks sign DB Christian Campbell

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have signed veteran American defensive back Christian Campbell, the club announced Thursday.

The Penn State product most recently played in the CFL in the 2021, recording eight tackles in five games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Campbell was a sixth round selection of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 NFL Draft and appeared in four preseasons games with the Cardinals. He also had NFL stints on the New Orleans Saints practice roster and in training camp with the San Francisco 49ers.

Campbell played four seasons of NCAA Division 1 football at Penn State University, where he had career totals of 102 total tackles, 19 knockdowns, five tackles for loss, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Additionally, the Elks have released American running back Ja’Darius Woods. A running back out of Baker University, Woods signed with the Elks on May 5 and participated in Edmonton’s rookie camp last week before moving on to main camp this week.