Watch Free and Online: Welcome to CFL Preseason Live and CFL+

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) is furthering its commitment to fans by providing free access to more games than ever before. A verified email address will be all that is required to unlock the league’s first-ever live streaming platforms: CFL Preseason Live and CFL+.

The full slate of preseason contests will now be accessible to all fans. In-season, TSN and RDS will continue to be the home of the CFL in Canada. In the U.S., CBS Sports Network and CFL+ will split broadcasting duties, while the online platform will also deliver the full season to all fans outside of North America.

“Free online viewing represents a new path forward for the league and all our fans,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “Through these platforms, we are prioritizing access and reach, while placing an added emphasis on building a more direct connection with our viewers.

“With CFL Preseason Live, we listened to our fans. The preseason is an exciting time of possibility in the lead-up to the campaign ahead. We recognized an opportunity to provide a new service for our fans, and we worked with our teams to make it happen.”

In Canada, three preseason games are exclusively slated for TSN and/or RDS; those broadcasts will be made available outside of Canada on CFL Preseason Live. The online platform will also carry the six remaining contests for all viewers. The CFL will work together with the host club of each game to broadcast the in-stadium video feed, while play-by-play and analysis will be provided by local crews. Preseason action kicks off on Monday, May 22 with the Edmonton Elks visiting the Calgary Stampeders.

“Through CFL+, we will better serve our fanbase, while reaching a new generation of viewers,” added the Commissioner. “More Americans will be able to see their collegiate stars continue their football journeys north of the border, and more fans around the world will have the opportunity to see their favourite players take the field in Canada.”

CFL+ will live stream all games not being broadcast on CBS Sports Network in the U.S., while the entirety of the 2023 season, including the Grey Cup Playoffs and the 110th Grey Cup championship on Sunday, November 19, will be available for viewers outside of North America. The streaming service will be available on desktop and mobile devices with no additional downloads or login services required.

“CFL Preseason Live and CFL+ will be exciting new ventures as we broaden our scope of league offerings,” said the Commissioner. “We’ll continue to explore different possibilities and we look forward to providing a fuller and richer experience for all our fans – wherever they are in the world.”

The complete 2023 season broadcast schedule for TSN, RDS, CBS Sports Network and CFL+ will be announced prior to the season kicking off on Thursday, June 8 when the BC Lions travel to McMahon Stadium to visit the Stampeders.

AT A GLANCE

CFL Preseason Live

In-stadium video feeds and local broadcasting crews providing play-by-play and analysis

Games available to be streamed live

Available on desktop and mobile devices with no additional downloads or logins

In Canada: six preseason games (and three exclusively on TSN and/or RDS)

U.S. and international: all nine preseason games (including broadcast quality streams for those being broadcasted by TSN and/or RDS)

CFL+

Featuring the award-winning CFL ON TSN broadcast

Games available to be streamed live

Available on desktop and mobile devices with no additional downloads or logins

In the U.S.: 47 regular season games (and 34 exclusively on CBS Sports Network)*

International: All 81 regular season games

U.S. and international: Grey Cup Playoffs and 110 th Grey Cup*

Grey Cup* Full U.S. and international broadcast schedule to be announced prior to the season

* Broadcast schedule in the U.S. may be subject to change