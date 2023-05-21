Ticats sign two, including National RB Keon Edwards

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Sunday that they’ve signed American receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. and National running back Keon Edwards.

The Tiger-Cats also announced the release of National receiver Caleb Morin and that veteran National running back Sean Thomas Erlington has been added to the six-game injured list.

Jackson Jr., 26, most recently spent time with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins (2022) after signing with the New York Jets (2022) as an undrafted free agent. The five-foot-10, 194-pound native of Fort Lauderdale, FL played 31 games over four seasons at Washington State University (2018-2021), registering 104 receptions for 1,403 yards with 10 receiving touchdowns. Jackson began his collegiate career at Independence Community College, where he played 19 games over two seasons (2016-2017).

Edwards, 22, played 28 games over three seasons at Western University (2019-2022), registering 373 carries for 2,653 yards with 27 rushing touchdowns and adding 19 receptions for 228 yards and one touchdown. The five-foot-11, 230-pound native of Toronto, Ont. was named the OUA’s Most Valuable Player and earned OUA first team All-Star honours in 2022, after picking up second team honours in 2021. He was a member of Western’s Vanier Cup winning team in 2021.