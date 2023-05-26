Stamps sign Americans Tae Daley and Jamal Hines, release two

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have announced on Friday the signing of American defensive back Tae Daley and American defensive lineman Jamal Hines.

Daley (five-foot-eleven, 201 pounds) signed with the National Football League’s Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and saw action in three pre-season games, making 13 tackles.

In college, the Florida native played his senior season at Virginia Tech, appearing in 13 games for the Hokies and making 10 starts at safety. He recorded 73 tackles including four tackles for loss and also had one pass breakup and one forced fumble.

Daley transferred to Virginia Tech after three seasons at Vanderbilt. In 35 games for the Commodores, he accumulated 108 tackles including 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble and three passes defended.

Hines (six-foot-three, 250 pounds) played 56 games and made 49 starts over five seasons at the University of Toledo. He made the all-Mid-American Conference team on four occasions, earning first-team honours in 2021, second-team recognition in 2020 and 2022 and a third-team selection in 2019.

Over the course of his career with the Rockets, the Ohio native made 271 tackles including 120 solo stops and recorded 21 sacks, four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and 19 passes defended. Hines also had three interceptions including a pick-six against Eastern Michigan during the 2020 season.

The Stampeders also announced the release of American defensive lineman George Obinna and National defensive lineman Andrew Seinet-Spaulding.

Obinna played two games for the Stamps as a rookie a year ago while Seinet-Spaulding missed the 2022 season with an injury after playing five games in 2021.