Elks release 18 at conclusion of preseason games

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced a total of 18 of cuts on Sunday, one day after concluding their CFL preseason schedule against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Commonwealth Stadium.

National defensive back Hakeem Johnson was among the cuts. The 28-year-old signed with the Elks as a free agent in February, after spending the first three seasons of his career with the BC Lions. His best season came in 2021, when he had 12 tackles and an interception while playing in all 14 of the Lions’ games that year.

The Elks also parted ways with American quarterback Khalil Tate.

RELATED

» Sign up and watch preseason games on CFL Preseason Live

» Sign up and watch regular season games on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally

» Final Stats: Winnipeg at Edmonton preseason action

» QB Tracker: Breaking down preseason playing time

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Play CFL Preseason Futures to test your knowledge of the CFL

CFL.ca will have a complete cutdown tracker this week, as the other eight teams in the league make their final cuts at the conclusion of their preseason games.

Johnson, Tate and the following players were released by the Elks:

*Denotes American

**Denotes Global

Linebacker Josh Adewumi*, running back Bertrand Beaulieu, receiver Trevor Begue*, running back Derek Best, offensive lineman Javion Caldwell*, running back Jean-Paul Cimankinda, receiver Sammie Coates Jr.*, defensive lineman Jordan Fletcher*, defensive back Jamie Harry, defensive back Ky’el Hemby*, defensive back Kalen Hicks*, kicker Greg Hutchins, running back Mekhai Johnson*, defensive back Jordan Lucas*, offensive lineman Spencer Masterson, offensive lineman Elijah Rose-Watson.