Riders sign two Americans on offence

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced on Monday they have signed American offensive lineman Adonis Boone and American wide receiver Isaiah McKoy.

Boone (six-foot-five, 303 pounds) most recently attended rookie camp with the New Orleans Saints following the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Florida native spent five collegiate seasons (2018-2022) at the University of Louisville, seeing action in 47 games at both right guard and left tackle. Over the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Boone played 22 games and only allowed one sack in 873 snaps. In 2022, Boone helped the Cardinals offence average 201 rushing yards per game, the second-best mark in the ACC.

McKoy (six-foot-two, 200 pounds) signed with the Pittsburg Steelers as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft, dressing for two preseason games. He went on to join the practice roster of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Brooklyn, New York native played 26 games over three collegiate seasons (2018-2020) with Kent State and tallied 124 receptions for 1,748 yards (14.2-yard average) and 16 touchdowns. He finished his career ranked second in school history in touchdown receptions, fifth in receiving yards and sixth in receptions.

McKoy earned First Team All-MAC honours in 2020 after recording 25 receptions for 455 yards and five touchdowns in a pandemic-shortened four-game season. In 2019, was named Third Team All-MAC in a year he led the Golden Flashes in receptions (56), receiving yards (872) and receiving touchdowns (eight) and the conference in average yards per reception (15.6).

The team also announced they have placed National defensive back Godfrey Onyeka on the injured list and released American defensive back Kendarius Webster.