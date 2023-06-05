Stamps reunite with Global DB Bailey Devine-Scott

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Monday that they have brought back Global defensive back Bailey Devine-Scott, adding the Australian to their practice roster.

Devine-Scott (five-foot-11, 203 pounds) was Calgary’s third-round selection (25th overall) in the 2022 Global draft. He played four games as a rookie for the Stampeders in 2022 and recorded two defensive tackles and two special-teams stops.

In college, Devine-Scott played three seasons at Western New England, a Division III school in Springfield, Mass. In 24 career games at safety for the Golden Bears, he made 133 tackles including three tackles for loss, and had 16 pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Devine-Scott was a two-time first-team all-Commonwealth Coast Conference player and won the CCC’s Senior Perseverance and Achievement Award winner in 2021.