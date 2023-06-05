Ticats activate K Seth Small, sign National RB Ryth-Jean Giraud

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday they activated American placekicker Seth Small from the suspended list and signed national running back Ryth-Jean Giraud.

Small, 23, played for the Ticats in 2022 finishing the year with 39 makes in 43 field goal attempts and 26 of his 27 point-after attempts.

Giraud, 26, previously spent time in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders (2022-2023) and Montreal Alouettes (2022) after originally being selected by Montreal in the fifth round, 42nd overall of the 2022 CFL Draft.

The five-foot-eleven, 216-poundnative of Montreal, Quebec played his college football in his hometown at the University of Montreal.