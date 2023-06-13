Ticats release National DL Kwaku Boateng, sign two

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released National defensive lineman Kwaku Boateng, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 CFL Draft by Edmonton and played with the Elks for four seasons, registering 82 career tackles to go along with 25 sacks and two forced fumbles over 64 games.

The six-foot-two, 257-pound defensive lineman signed with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2022, but an Achilles injury kept him away from the field for the entire season. Boateng signed with the Ticats in February.

The team also announced they have signed two American players, including defensive lineman Jarrod Hewitt and running back/receiver Tyreik McAllister.

Hewitt, 25, spent two seasons with the National Football League’s Seattle Seahawks (2021-2023) on its practice squad after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The six-foot-one, 280-pound native of Venice, Florida suited up in 45 games over four seasons at Virginia Tech (2017-2020), registering 92 total tackles including 17.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 quarterback sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He was named third-team All-ACC in 2020.

McAllister, 25, spent parts of two seasons with the NFL’s Denver Broncos (2022-2023) on its practice squad after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The five-foot-11, 180-pound native of Latta, South Carolina played 38 games over five seasons at the University of Charleston (2017-2021), posting 355 carries for 2,561 yards with 26 touchdowns and 113 receptions for 1,047 yards and four receiving touchdowns. McAllister earned first team All-MEC honours on two occasions (2019, ’21).

Finally, the team also announced they have released American DL Nyles Pinckney.

The Ticats next take the field when they visit BMO Field on Sunday in the home opener for the Toronto Argonauts at 7 p.m. ET.