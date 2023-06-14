Player Grades Powered by PFF: Week 1

TORONTO — Week 1 of the CFL season is in the books and there were plenty of big performances from players on both sides of the ball.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros threw for three touchdowns and 354 yards in his season debut and had the highest PFF passing grade of all quarterbacks (85.2).

Montreal Alouettes defensive back Ciante Evans had a stellar opening game of his season, hauling in two interceptions, a knockdown and two tackles (one for a loss). His performance earned him the highest coverage grade of all DBs with a 86.5. Ottawa REDBLACKS linebacker Avery Williams had the highest run defence grade at 90.1.

Who else made the top 10 in each position group?

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

QUARTERBACK

(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)

*throws graded a 1 or higher

RECEIVER



(Grades are based on receivers who played any amount of receiving snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Receptions Yards YAC Explosive Pass Plays* PFF Receiving Grade 1 Nic Demksi (WPG) 6 113 22 1 79.2 2 Eugene Lewis (EDM) 5 148 87 4 79.0 3 Austin Mack (MTL) 4 120 17 3 76.9 4 Tre Odoms-Dukes (CGY) 7 75 46 2 73.6 5 Dominique Rhymes (BC) 8 109 17 3 73.0 6 Drew Wolitarsky (WPG) 3 57 6 2 68.0 7 Duke Williams (HAM) 3 56 18 1 66.7 8 Kaion Julien Grant (MTL) 2 62 40 1 65.2 9 Dalton Schoen (WPG) 5 60 16 2 64.7 10 Alexander Hollins (BC) 6 85 36 10 64.5

*plays 15+ yards

RUNNING BACK

(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Missed Tackles Forced Explosive Runs* Rushing First Downs PFF Rushing Grade 1 James Butler (HAM) 2 2 6 70.7 2 Taquan Mizzel Sr. (BC) 0 3 4 70.0 3 Ka’Deem Carey (CGY) 1 1 1 68.7 4 Brady Oliveira (WPG) 1 1 5 68.6 5 Jamal Morrow (SSK) 1 2 3 66.1 6 Frankie Hickson (SSK) 2 1 1 65.0 7 Kevin Brown (EDM) 4 1 0 58.4 8 Devonte Williams (OTT) 1 1 1 57.5 9 William Stanback (MTL) 4 1 2 51.1

*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards

OFFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass blocking snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps

DEFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 10 pass rush snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up

DEFENSIVE BACK

(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)

LINEBACKER



(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)

*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)