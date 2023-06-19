Stamps add two, including National OL Rodeem Brown

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Monday the addition of a pair of players to the practice roster, including National offensive lineman Rodeem Brown and Global defensive lineman Aaron Donkor.

Brown (six-foot-two, 299 pounds) was selected by Montreal in the second round (18th overall) of the 2022 CFL Draft and attended training camp with the Alouettes the past two years.

In university, he played 32 games over four seasons for Alberta. The Halifax native earned Canada West and USports all-star honours at guard in 2021 and also saw action at centre for the Golden Bears.

Donkor (six-foot-one, 229 pounds) was the Stamps’ third-round selection (21st overall) in the 2021 Global Draft.

The native of Germany joined the National Football League’s Seattle Seahawks as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in 2021 and spent time on Seattle’s practice squad in both 2021 and 2022.

In 2023, he played a combined three games with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks and Arlington Renegades, recording seven tackles. Prior to coming to the United States, Donkor played for the Düsseldorf Panther in the German Football League and in 2016 accumulated 14 sacks and 74 tackles including 20 tackles for loss.

Collegiately, the 28-year-old played six games including two starts for the Arkansas State Red Wolves in 2019, recording 25 tackles – 16 solo and nine assisted – including 1.5 tackles for loss. He transferred to Arkansas State after two seasons (2017-2018) at New Mexico Military Institute. In 12 games for the Broncos, Donkor made 32 tackles including 4.5 tackles for loss and added 12.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

The duo joins the team the same week as the Stamps prepare to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, June 24, at McMahon stadium.