Elks release K/P Michael Domagala

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks announced Wednesday that they have released National kicker Michael Domagala.

The 27-year-old signed with the Elks on February 16, appearing in two games during the 2023 preseason, recording five punts for 202 yards.

Domagala originally signed as a free agent with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019 after playing collegiately at Carleton between 2013-2018. The placekicker appeared in 42 games with the Ravens and converted 73 of 96 field goal attempts for a 76.0% success rate and netted 347 punts with a 38.8-yard average.

Last year, Domagala punted 65 times for an average of 44.8 yards and converted 12 of 16 field goals for the Ticats.

The Elks drafted kicker Dean Faithfull with the second overall pick in the 2023 CFL Global Draft and signed National punter Jake Julien in June after he was released by the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

The Elks return to action on Sunday when they host the Toronto Argonauts at Commonwealth Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m ET.