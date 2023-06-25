Stamps’ WR Malik Henry confirms Achilles rupture

TORONTO — The injury bug continues to feast on the Calgary Stampeders.

Receiver Malik Henry announced on Twitter on Sunday afternoon that he has ruptured his Achilles tendon. The Stamps’ star acknowledged that he’ll have a long absence from the team, but that he can handle it.

To everyone that’s DM’d me or reached out concerning last night, just wanted to give y’all an update. I ruptured my Achilles last night at the game. It’s gonna be a long process but I know God wouldn’t put me through anything I couldn’t handle. Thank you for all the prayers 🙏🏽🖤 — Malik Henry (@MalikHenry_2) June 25, 2023

Henry joins a talented crew of players on the Stamps’ injured list. Both running back Ka’Deem Carey and receiver Reggie Begelton are on the six-game injured list. The team is hurting at the receiver spot, with Nationals Tyson Middlemost and Jalen Philpot also on the six-game injured list.

The 26-year-old was carted off to the locker room at McMahon Stadium on Saturday night. He went down with a non-contact injury, was helped off of the field and later required the cart to leave the game.

Henry had four catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in Saturday night’s game. In his third season with the Stamps, Henry had 1,023 receiving yards in 2022, along with eight touchdowns. The Stamps signed him to a three-year contract extension last October.

The Stamps are entering into a bye week and will face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at IG Field on Friday, July 7.