Report: REDBLACKS’ DeVonte Dedmon out for the season

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS are going to be without the services of special teams ace/wide receiver DeVonte Dedmon in 2023, according to Postmedia’s Tim Baines.

Dedmon recently signed a two-year contract extension with the team back in January and appeared in two games this season, returning 11 punts for 79 yards and four kickoffs for 88 yards.

Bad news for the #Redblacks: DeVonte Dedmon injured and gone for the season. #CFL — Tim Baines (@TimCBaines) June 26, 2023

The 26-year-old broke out with Ottawa during the 2021 season, following a standout rookie campaign in 2019. He totalled 2,841 return yards, and with three touchdowns, became the fastest player in CFL history to record five return touchdowns in his career.

Dedmon was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player that season, along with earning CFL All-Star honours. He rejoined the REDBLACKS during the 2022 season after pursuing an NFL opportunity with the Miami Dolphins.

In 24 career CFL games, Dedmon has returned 94 punts for 1,329 yards and three touchdowns, along with 77 kick returns for 2,035 yards and two touchdowns. Offensively, Dedmon has caught 23 of 26 passes for 219 yards, 148 of those coming after the catch.