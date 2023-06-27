Weekly Predictor: Backing the REDBLACKS

Yes, there it was, as predictable as the Globetrotters and the Generals… my perfect record blew up the minute I wrote about it.

I even wrote that I could see the Lions win in Winnipeg but defaulted to the fact I thought I was starting to overthink my picks. Nope. Not anymore. I’m picking rapid fire. I look at the game and the first team that comes to mind to win is my pick.

I would have been 4-0 last week too if it weren’t for that pesky brain telling me to give it a second thought.

What really is now throwing a wrench into the things is B.C.’s big win over Winnipeg. I think many of us have to re-calibrate what we think of the season so far for future picks based on now realizing the team to beat in the CFL may no longer be the Bombers.

And this week there are three complicated matchups to assess before making your picks.

Edmonton at Ottawa

Friday, June 30

7:30 p.m. ET



On Friday night, the Elks head to Ottawa on short rest and quarterback issues, while the REDBLACKS are still without Jeremiah Masoli and leaning to a first time starter in Tyrie Adams.

Ottawa drops Nick Arbuckle down the depth chart while they await the health of Masoli so that adds a wrinkle to the picks.

However, you should have learned what short rest against a team with a lot of rest might look like as the Alouettes absolutely exposed the Tiger-Cats last week. Montreal had the rest, the Ti-Cats had little time to prepare.

For that I’m leaning toward the home team in Ottawa to end their own home win drought against the Elks. And if the Elks can’t protect the quarterback, I’m expecting Lorenzo Mauldin to be introducing himself to the quarterback a few times on Friday night.

Yes, the REDBLACKS are already banged up across the board, the Elks seems to be in a bit of dissarray eary and there is no way you can figure that out with four days off between games that inclused a lengthy flight to Ottawa.

PICK: OTTAWA

Winnipeg at Montreal

Saturday, July 1

7:00 p.m. ET

Want to know how many times the Bombers have lost back to back games with Zach Collaros as starting quarterback in those games?

Never.

After being demolished by the Lions, I’d expect the Bombers to take their medicine and be much better this week. That’s unfortunate news for a Montreal team feeling great with a 2-0 start with Jason Maas and Cody Fajardo leading the charge.

Austin Mack has shown to be the next great receiver as he is filling a bit of the void left by Eugene Lewis.

My biggest surprise is we haven’t seen a vaunted run attack from Montreal with William Stanback and a mobile Fajardo out of the backfield. Instead, they’ve used a powerful defence and an efficient Fajardo to beat Ottawa and Hamilton.

But the Alouettes haven’t taken on a team with a victory yet so this is an incredible early test for Montreal.

As much as I’ve been impressed by Montreal’s start, I’m still not a believer they’re a stronger team than the Bombers.

PICK: WINNIPEG

B.C. at Toronto

Monday, July 3

7:00 p.m. ET

From a battle of two winless teams to start the week, we get a battle of unbeatens to conclude Week 4.

The Lions and Argonauts are both seeing their new franchise quarterbacks look comfortable in the role. Chad Kelly and Vernon Adams Jr have been everything the Argos and Lions could have wished for. Adams has been accurate and efficient, while Kelly has shown his athleticism and knack for the big play.

Actually, Kelly looks like Adams a few years ago, as a high risk/high reward quarterback. Adams has settled down as he’s aged and looks like the most refined he’s ever been in his career, although still showing off his running ability.

The other side of this game are the two defences.

Both have put great pressure on the quarterback and have created turnovers to go along with their impressive offences. I would argue the defence for both teams are actually their strength.

The last trip to BMO for the Lions ended with Sean Whyte clanking it off the upright late in the game in a 23-20 Argos win.

I could see a similar tight finish with these two Grey Cup contenders squaring off early this season. But I’m not going to ignore the fact the Lions just walked into IG Field and beat up on the Bombers. Now they can make another big statement against the defending champs.

PICK: B.C.