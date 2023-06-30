Steinberg: Revisiting classic Canada Day performances

Canada Day weekend is upon us!

This year we’re getting set for a three-game schedule for the holiday weekend, highlighted by a pair of unbeaten teams going head-to-head Monday night. And, with one of the CFL’s signature weekends about to get going, let’s look back at a few of the most memorable games we’ve seen on and around Canada Day in recent years.

A Canadian double shot

June 30 and July 1, 2022

Let’s start with the most recent submission, which is actually a pair of games. It was pretty cool to see a pair of National quarterbacks get the start over this weekend a year ago, beginning with a CFL starting debut on Thursday night.

After kicking off the year 0-3, Edmonton decided to give the ball to rookie Tre Ford for its Week 4 game in Hamilton. Less than two months removed from going in the first round of the 2022 CFL Draft, Ford stepped in and helped the Elks to their first win of the season and showed off what made him such a coveted prospect in the process.

In Edmonton’s 29-25 win, Ford finished with 159 passing yards and a touchdown while adding 61 more yards on the ground. It was a great debut for the Waterloo product and looked like a promising trend. Unfortunately, Ford sustained a shoulder injury in his next start and missed a chunk of time as a result.

One day later, it was another standout performance for Oakville, Ont.’s Nathan Rourke in BC’s 34-31 win over the REDBLACKS. Rourke threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns while running for 87 yards and another touchdown. It was an electric night for the eventual Most Outstanding Canadian and pushed the Lions to their first 3-0 start since 2007.

BC’s win and Rourke’s performance against the two-time defending East Division champions put the rest of the league on notice. The Lions went on to finish 12-6 and second in the West, while Rourke established himself as a bona fide superstar.

Canada Day Fireworks

July 1, 2010

In terms of games played on Canada Day, it’ll be tough to ever top what we saw 13 years ago. In fact, back in 2010, July 1s was the traditional start to a CFL season and the Roughriders and Alouettes got things going with an absolute bang.

Let’s set the scene a little. This game was the first meaningful game played since the 97th Grey Cup the prior November, which just happened to feature Montreal, Saskatchewan, and the infamous “13th Man” finish. In an emotionally charged atmosphere at Taylor Field, the Riders held on for a 54-51 victory in front of a sold-out crowd.

It was a great night individually, too. Saskatchewan’s Darian Durant threw for 481 yards and scored six total touchdowns, including five through the air. Receivers Weston Dressler and Rob Bagg each went over 100 receiving yards for the Riders while Anthony Calvillo finished with 368 passing yards and four touchdowns for the Alouettes.

Even better: these two played a few months later in an epic Grey Cup rematch.

Canadian Pride

June 28, 2013

One of the greatest running backs in league history started the 2013 season with a tone-setting performance. He also happened to be a National player getting the job done over Canada Day weekend.

We’re talking about Calgary’s Jon Cornish, of course. En route to the best campaign of his illustrious career, Cornish went off for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries as the Stampeders took a 44-32 win over the BC Lions. Even then, though, I’m not sure we realized what Cornish had in store for us.

The future Hall of Famer finished 2013 with 1,813 rushing yards, the highest of his career and still the fourth-highest total in league history. Cornish’s 12 rushing touchdowns was also the highest total of his career, which helped him earn all kinds of hardware. 2013 saw Cornish win Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian awards in the CFL, while also winning the Lou Marsh Award as Canada’s top male athlete.

Hall of Fame Showdown

June 28, 2013

Week 1 Friday Night Football was a bit of a banger in 2013.

Hours before Cornish lit up the turf at McMahon Stadium, a couple future Hall of Fame quarterbacks were off to blazing starts in Toronto. Ricky Ray led the Argos to a back-and-forth 39-34 win over Henry Burris and the arch-rival Hamilton Tiger-Cats. And two of the greatest of all time didn’t disappoint.

Ray, fresh off winning his third of four Grey Cup rings a few months prior, wrapped up the night with 368 passing yards and four touchdowns. Burris was keen to go shot-for-shot with his counterpart, finishing with 361 yards and three passing majors. A pair of savvy veterans at the time, both Ray and Burris showed they had plenty left in the tank.

It would be Burris getting the last laugh a few months later, though. Hamilton upset the defending champs in the 2013 Eastern Final and Burris advanced to the Grey Cup in his second year in Black and Gold.