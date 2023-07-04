REDBLACKS acquire LB Kevin Francis from Elks

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday that they have acquired National linebacker Kevin Francis from the Edmonton Elks in exchange for Ottawa’s fourth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft.

The pick will be the highest of Ottawa’s selections in the fourth round of the 2024 Draft.

Francis, 30, is in his eighth CFL season, having also spent a pair of stints each with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, REDBLACKS, and BC Lions, respectively. The Toronto, Ont. native spent the 2022 campaign with the Lions, appearing in all 18 games, recording a league-leading 22 special teams tackles.

He signed with the Elks on Feb. 14, 2023.