Ticats sign former Elk Kai Locksley

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a new pivot.

Former Edmonton Elks American quarterback Kai Locksley has signed in Hamilton, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 26-year old played 19 games, including 12 starts with the Edmonton Elks, completing five of eight passes for 50 yards, adding 17 receptions for 247 yards, 48 carries for 117 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

The six-foot-four, 210-pound native of Fort Washington, Maryland spent time in the National Football League with the Miami Dolphins (2021) while splitting his collegiate football between the University of Texas (2015-16) and the University of Texas at El Paso (2018-2019).

Locksley recently saw game action for the Elks in Week 3 against the Toronto Argonauts, coming into the game in place of Taylor Cornelius, but was subsequently pulled in favour of Jarret Doege after a fumble on a handoff play. Edmonton released Locksley after the game.

Hamilton’s quarterback room has been in flux early in the season as starter Bo Levi Mitchell has been placed on the six-game injured list. Backup Matthew Shiltz has started in Mitchell’s place, with Taylor Powell serving as the backup. N’Kosi Perry – who was listed as the third string quarterback on the depth chart in the game against the Montreal Alouettes – has been released by the team on Tuesday.

The Ticats are coming off a bye as they host the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 5 on Saturday, July 8, at Tim Hortons Field.