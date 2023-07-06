MOP Watch: Ferguson looking at defence

Each year as the CFL season begins it’s always about the quarterbacks. Why not? They’re often the biggest storylines coming from a winter of free agency or trade movement.

By the end of the season it’s often those on the other side of the ball who have made the games biggest plays though. As the next generation of great CFL passers continues to find their footing, it seems more and more like defences making big plays through turnovers have become a predominant piece of the CFL puzzle in 2023.

As a unit that’s great, but as an individual it remains nearly impossible to earn the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award. Similar to walking uphill through a blizzard in late November in boots without laces on roads filled with pot holes, there are numerous obstacles to a defensive player being crowned the games best.

If it were to happen, here are some early candidates worthy of notoriety through the first month of the season.

If you’re looking for total tackles made, Notre Dame alumni Nyles Morgan of the Edmonton Elks leads the way with 29 to start the season for the Green and Gold. Each and every one of those 29 tackles he has made first contact on. Translation being, if Morgan hits you, you’re going to the ground.

If sacks are your cup of tea there is no name jumping off the radar more these days than BC Lions’ defensive end and Laval Rouge Et Or product Mathieu Betts. After being drafted by Edmonton and signing in BC, Betts has suddenly exploded after a jaw dropping performance against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in which he beat standout protector Stanley Bryant on 43.8 per cent of pass rush battles. An outing that helped bolster his league leading tally of eight Total sacks.

Betts is also tied for the CFL lead in hits on the opposing quarterback with Lions teammate Woody Baron at six. All this resulting in 23 total hits, pressures and sacks which – if it somehow continues – would be a season for the ages and worthy of MOP consideration.

While Betts and BC continue to dominate upfront through June, the back end of CFL defences – statistically – is owned by the East. Ciante Evans of the Montreal Alouettes has three interceptions through just two games played, tying him for the CFL lead with Toronto Argonauts DB Robertson Daniel who picked off Vernon Adams Jr. three times alone in Week 4.

There are many more outstanding examples of defensive players making a positive impact on their team, but MOST outstanding? That’s a different level of play judged by statistics or otherwise.

The question now becomes what exactly is the performance that will change the narrative on defensive players being more than eligible for the CFL’s top individual honour?

A tackling machine helps, a sack master strengthens the case, and a healthy helping of turnover production will do no harm in pushing the issue. The truth is it might take all facets and even a touch of special teams excellence via blocked kicks, big returns or a handful of open field tackles.

Such is the uphill struggle of a defender chasing personal notoriety in the modern CFL. Someday soon a defensive player will break the mold and force the voters hand, the question now becomes could it be this season and if so, who?