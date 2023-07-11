REDBLACKS add QBs Tyrrell Pigrome and Jake Dunniway

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed quarterbacks Tyrrell Pigrome and Jake Dunniway, the team announced on Tuesday.

The signings come a day after the club announced that starting pivot Jeremiah Masoli would miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury.

Masoli went down with an injury in the first half of the game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 5.

Pigrome, 25, most recently played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in preseason, while serving as the third quarterback for the first three weeks of the season. The pivot was released after the Bombers brought back quarterback Dakota Prukop.

Before signing in Winnipeg, Pigrome played for the University of Maryland (2016-2019), Western Kentucky University (2020) and Towson State (2022). He was with Ole Miss in 2021 but did not play. The 25-year-old threw for 1,638 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022 for the Tigers and rushed for 574 yards and two touchdowns.

Dunniway, 23, attended training camp earlier this year in Ottawa after playing his collegiate career with Sacramento State (2019, 2021-2022). The pivot finished with 5,533 yards, 36 touchdowns and 23 interceptions for the Hornets.

Rookie Dustin Crum took over for Masoli in the loss against the Ticats and finished 14 of 21 for 149 yards and two interceptions. He also rushed six times for 91 yards and a score.

The quarterback room in Ottawa also lost Week 4 starter Tyrie Adams, who suffered an ACL injury in the win against the Edmonton Elks.

Crum will get the start when the Bombers come to town on Saturday, July 15.