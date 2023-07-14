Running Hard: Argos riding success of the ground game

They say the key to any football team’s success is the strength of their ground game and for the Toronto Argonauts, that’s exactly how they’ve approached the first quarter of the season.

“I know people say that. That we’re committed to run, we’re committed to running,” said running backs coach Edwin Harrison after the Argos’ final full practice of the week on Wednesday. “It’s one thing to say it. (Head coach and offensive coordinator) Ryan (Dinwiddie) actually believes it and he does it.

“We really have a head man that is committed to running the football. That’s not just a snippet for media, we are committed to running the ball.”

RELATED

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch

» Buy Tickets: Argos at Als

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Watch any Argos game and you’ll see that the team is running the rock more often and more effectively than they did in 2022. In their championship-winning campaign, Toronto finished the regular season dead last in rushing yards per game (81.7) and rushing attempts (309), and were second-last in yards per carry (4.8).

Through the first three games of 2023, things couldn’t be more different. Toronto leads the league in rushing yards per game (136.7) and rushing touchdowns (nine), which matches their total majors on the ground from last season.

You can point to a few reasons why the ground game has come alive for the Boatmen, in addition to their bench boss’ commitment to it.

Running backs AJ Ouellette and Andrew Harris and quarterback Chad Kelly are all threats to run the ball, giving defences a headache trying to figure out who’s going to carry the rock on any given play, especially when all three are on the field at the same time.

Ouellette has gotten the bulk of the carries so far for Toronto out of the back field (he leads the league in rushing touchdowns with four and has 45 carries for 214 yards), but he swaps out for Harris occasionally (13 carries for 65 yards and a major) and the pair is on the field together in certain formations, too. Plus, with Kelly always a threat to run the ball (he’s run in three touchdowns and added 77 yards on 11 carries), the team is finding ways to run the ball.

“Having a quarterback that can run helps open up gaps, because they have to be alert for him pulling the ball and running with it,” said Ouellette. “But I’m gonna say (the run game has been better because) of our mindset. Going into camp, Coach (Dinwiddie) kind of put it on us to set the tone. Obviously, every great team in history has had a good run game. That’s what we’re going to try to ride on throughout the season.”

Rewind to last year and Ouellette was one of the heroes of the 109th Grey Cup, finding the end zone twice in that late November contest against the Blue Bombers. In the regular season, the 27-year-old played in 13 games, starting nine of them in place of an injured Harris, running the ball 98 times for 516 yards and two major scores. He also got in on the receiving game, hauling in 38 passes for 350 yards and a touchdown.

He’s already passed his total of touchdowns on the ground with four in three games and is well on his way to passing his yardage total as well.

“I think (AJ has) really become a student of the game,” said Harrison when asked about Ouellette’s success so far. “He really studies not only what his offensive line is supposed to be doing, each man, each play, but he wants to know how the defence is moving, how the D-line is moving, in contrast to how the guys behind him are moving, so that he can not only break tackles, but get into the secondary where you have those explosive plays.”

Ouellette never takes a day off, Harrison says. He doesn’t take a day off in the weight room – Harrison says the running back is in gym by 6:00 a.m. every day – and he doesn’t take a day off from film study.

And that work isn’t just done in-season, either.

Ouellette spent most of his off-season studying defences and practicing his route running, so when he did get asked to line up as a receiver, which he’s done so already this year, he’d be ready.

“I didn’t do too much running back stuff,” admitted Ouellette on his off-season preparation. “That comes natural and I’ve been doing it so long so it’s second nature at this time.

“I spent most of the time working on that waggle and then obviously some route running and learning some coverages on the back end, what to be looking at. And then obviously some fullback stuff, that comes a little bit more natural like running back, but trying to get some more film out there in receiver and fullback positions.”

Running backs are asked to go into pass protection, too, and that’s not something Ouellette shies away from. Remember the block he had on Ted Laurent in Week 2 that helped open up the gap for a Harris touchdown run?

Just like Ouellette blocked for Harris, the Argos offensive line is there to block for their running backs.

The O-line has been much improved since last season, which is another reason to explain the success of the ground game. Not only are they keeping Kelly clean – the unit has allowed a league-low four sacks on the season – but they’ve been great in run blocking. Look at any of Ouellette’s four touchdown runs and he’s almost completely untouched, thanks to the men in front of him opening up holes.

“This year they’re not afraid to get up, put in the extra work, extra hours and all that,” Ouellette said about his offensive line. “I think they motivate each other, which is good to see. Because once all those guys are working well together, and they’ll get along together, it just makes my job easier.”

Ouellette and the Argos head to Montreal for a Friday night matchup against the Alouettes to try to remain undefeated and keep the success of the ground game rolling.

The Als have given up 90.8 yards on the ground per game (fifth in the league) and have only allowed two touchdowns by rush (second in the CFL to the Argos, who have allowed just one).

It’ll be a challenge, but it’s one that the defending champs are prepared for as the eye moving to 4-0 on the season.

“They stopped the run pretty well in the first half (last week) and then for some reason that second half the holes started opening up,” Ouellette said. “I feel like the D-line gets tired, linebackers get tired of tackling and obviously the DBs don’t want to step in there.

“So going into (Montreal), I feel like that’s a running mentality that they have for their offence, so we just want to go in there and just produce a little bit better than they do.”