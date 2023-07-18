Weekly Predictor: REDBLACKS on the Crum up?

Edmonton, we have a problem.

This prognosticator now has some major trust issues with the Elks after their disappointing effort last week.

The Winnipeg loss to Ottawa, I can live with. Nobody had Dustin Crum beating the West Division champs of the last three seasons, but a lot of us had Edmonton breaking the spell with Hamilton on a short week of practice.

So when will we trust Edmonton again? That’s to be determined, but it’s definitely not this week going up against some really ticked off Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Edmonton at Winnipeg

I believe I pointed out the first time Winnipeg lost how rare it has been for them to lose back-to-back games since Zach Collaros became the starting quarterback. I believe they haven’t done that in a meaningful game since Collaros took over the reins at the end of the 2019 season.

Now, the Bombers have a short week of practice, so that’s going against them but let’s remember the Tiger-Cats did as well with a road trip to Edmonton last week. The scenario was one of the reasons I picked the Elks.

So, lesson learned.

Zach Collaros, Dalton Schoen and Brady Oliveira are leading the charge on offence, while Kenny Lawler is getting ready to come back into the lineup, which is terrible news for opposing defences.

Willie Jefferson is having a Most Outstanding Defensive Player-type performance and for 90 per cent of their game against the REDBLACKS, the Bombers only allowed three field goals. Then it all fell apart with a remarkable comeback by Crum and Ottawa’s offence, and a rare Collaros interception.

For Edmonton this week, they’re giving the ball back to Taylor Cornelius and if we learned anything from Ottawa, Cornelius may want to try to take off a little more on the ground, as the Bombers became susceptible to the running ability of Crum.

The Bombers are favoured by over two touchdowns, which I find a little disrespectful to the Elks but they haven’t played well on the road.

PICK: WINNIPEG

Toronto at Hamilton

The Tiger-Cats are dipping deep into the depth with their third-string quarterback this week, as the Argonauts head into Tim Hortons Field with a 4-0 record after a dramatic win over Montreal.

Taylor Powell will be up against it, though the Argonauts’ defence hasn’t exactly locked it down over the last few weeks, giving up 24 or more points in three straight games. Powell’s first pass in the CFL was for a touchdown in last week’s win over the Elks.

Hamilton looked better last week, but there is still something missing from this team. It’s their defence. They are lacking consistent pressure, turnovers and are allowing too many yards on the ground as well.

If the Tiger-Cats can’t get to Chad Kelly, well then he’s just going to improve on his already impressive start to the season. Add to that AJ Ouelette and Andrew Harris on the ground and the Argos could take over this game early if the Tiger-Cats can’t maintain the offence and the defence can’t slow down the Argos.

Toronto has given up the most passing yards per game this season but part of that is teams playing from behind against them.

The part that gives me hesitation is seeing an unknown quarterback just upset the Bombers. Could Taylor Powell be this week’s Dustin Crum??

It can’t happen two weeks in a row…could it?

PICK: TORONTO

Saskatchewan at BC

Like Hamilton, the Riders head into this week with a new quarterback to take on one of the best teams in the CFL.

Mason Fine takes over for the injured Trevor Harris but at least for the Riders, Fine has a little bit more playing experience being in the league for three years rather than Powell’s three months.

Fine has shown flashes in pre-season and in relief duty last week that a little more seasoning going into this season might have paid off…and some patience from the Riders.

The biggest issue for me is will Fine have the time in the pocket to find some open receivers? The Riders have given up an average of four sacks per game and Mathieu Betts is a man possessed right now with nine sacks, which is two more than the Roughriders entire team!

I’m guessing a lot of double teams and chips to Betts’ side of the field.

On the other side, the Riders need to start getting more pressure on the quarterback. They’re making life much too easy for the opposing quarterback. Last week it allowed Jake Maier to take advantage of a secondary missing a key piece in Rolan Milligan.

The Lions’ focus will be primarily on how to punt the ball. As in, don’t kick it Mario Alford. He was the Roughriders’ offence for much of the game last week until the last-minute touchdown drives by Fine.

It sounds like the atmosphere in BC Place will be electric, with upper bowl seats being sold for this one.

PICK: BC

Ottawa at Calgary

This is the game that’s giving me second thoughts.

Ask me with five minutes left in the REDBLACKS’ game on Saturday and I’m strongly in the Stampeders’ corner to win this one.

But after seeing the REDBLACKS storm the field and have that look of belief in their eyes again, I’m a little weary of just going with the favourite at home in Calgary.

Ottawa’s defence is good. It sits second behind BC in points allowed per game and third in yards allowed per game. Ottawa can also get to the quarterback and Jake Maier has shown himself to have problems handling pressure this season.

On the other hand, there is no way the Stampeders will allow Dustin Crum that much room to run after watching the film and again, until late in the game Crum wasn’t exactly lighting the world on fire. Albeit he was against one of the best defences in the league in Winnipeg.

If I’m Dave Dickenson, I’m trying to run it down Ottawa’s throat to slow up the pass rush and if I’m Ottawa, I’m trying to do the same to Calgary.

Call me a sucker for a good cinderella story, but I’m looking for an encore upset performance.

PICK: OTTAWA