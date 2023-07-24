Lemon-Aid: Als sign defensive lineman Shawn Lemon

MONTREAL — Shawn Lemon has found a new home after his release from the BC Lions earlier this year.

The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday that they have signed Lemon, adding a plethora of experience to the team’s defensive line group.

The 34-year-old registered 14 sacks with the Calgary Stampeders last season, good for second in the CFL behind Lorenzo Mauldin IV. The former Akron University Zip ranks 15th in CFL history with 92 quarterback sacks. Lemon also amassed four knock downs and added five forced fumbles in 17 games with the Stamps last season.

In 2022, he was named to the CFL All-Star Team. The American won the Grey Cup with Calgary in 2014 and Toronto in 2017.

“Shawn is recognized as one of the best in his profession,” said Danny Maciocia, General Manager of the Montreal Alouettes. “We’re adding a player that is able to get to the quarterback. Other teams will have to watch him carefully.”

RELATED

» REDBLACKS nab second OT win in back-and-forth against Stamps

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch

» Evans steps in for injured Adams as a key in Lions’ win

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Lemon has played in 135 career CFL games for Saskatchewan, Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto and BC. He spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL in 2015.

The Montreal Alouettes also announced the signings of defensive lineman Marcus Valdez and offensive lineman Josh Donovan.

Valdez (6’1″, 243 lbs.) played five years for the Boston College Eagles. In 57 games, he collected 70 solo tackles, 63 assisted, and two knockdowns, while recovering six fumbles and forcing five more. The Perth Amboy, N.J. native also added 13.5 sacks.

Donovan (6’6″, 330 lbs.) played four years with the Arizona University Wildcats. In his senior year, the College Station, TX native helped the Wildcats sixth-ranked passing offence and 21st ranked total offence, averaging 30.8 points per game. Last April, he was invited to the Buffalo Bills minicamp.

Montreal hosts Calgary on Sunday night at Percival Molson Stadium. Kickoff is 7:00 p.m. ET.