Stamps add DB Brad Muhammad and DL Alex Tchangam

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have added American defensive back Brad Muhammad and American defensive lineman Alex Tchangam to their practice roster, the team announced on Tuesday.

Muhammad returns for a second stint with the Red and White – he made 16 starts at halfback for the Stampeders last season and attended Calgary’s 2023 training camp. He was released by Winnipeg on July 18 after spending five weeks on the Blue Bombers’ practice roster.

In 21 career games for the Stampeders and Ottawa REDBLACKS, Muhammad has 64 defensive tackles including three tackles for loss, five special-teams stops, two interceptions, one forced fumble and 11 knockdowns.

Tchangam attended training camp with the BC Lions this season and recorded three tackles in two pre-season games. He spent time on the practice squad of the National Football League’s Seattle Seahawks in 2021.

In college, Tchangam played 21 games over two seasons at Colorado. As a senior for the Buffaloes in 2019, he played 12 games and made five starts, amassing 20 tackles including three tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended. In 2018, he played nine games and made four tackles including one tackle for loss and added one sack.

Prior to enrolling at Colorado, the defensive lineman played two seasons at De Anza College in Cupertino, Calif. In 15 games for the Dons, he registered 89 tackles and 16 sacks.

The team also announced they have released American offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch and American receiver Jahleel Billingsley.

Benenoch made two starts at right tackle for Calgary earlier this season and was most recently on the Stampeders’ practice roster. Billingsley signed on July 11 and spent two weeks on the practice roster.

The Stamps are back in action on Sunday, July 30, when they travel to Montreal to face the Alouettes in Week 8.