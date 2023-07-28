Argos take on Riders in Touchdown Atlantic showdown

HALIFAX — The Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders will meet during Touchdown Atlantic for the second straight year on Saturday afternoon in Halifax, NS.

It is a rematch of last year’s game when Toronto secured a 30-24 victory. Double Blue will be attempting to extend their division lead and improve to 6-0 on the season for the first time since 1935.

Saskatchewan comes into the game right in the middle of the West Division with a 3-3 record but are 2-1 in games away from Mosaic Stadium.

The Argos have been executing at a high level on offence thanks to quarterback Chad Kelly and a plethora of strong receivers.

In his team’s victory over Hamilton in Week 7, Kelly found six different wideouts for at least 30 yards, led by DaVaris Daniels with four catches for 80 yards.

Add in Dejon Brissett, Damonte Coxie, Kurleigh Gittens Jr. alongside Cam Phillips, and the Riders secondary will have their hands full.

Saskatchewan’s defence comes into the game well tested, however, holding the BC Lions to 227 yards through the air and 231 net yards in their loss last week.

Looking to spread the field again, Kelly will need to be aware of the playmaking ability of defensive backs Amari Henderson and Jayden Dalke, alongside linebacker C.J. Reavis.

Henderson had his first pick of the season against the Lions.

If the options aren’t available through the air, both Kelly and running back AJ Ouellette will try to find holes on the ground like they have consistently been able to all season. Ouellette is averaging 78.6 yards and has eclipsed the 80-yard mark three times.

The Riders front comes into the game having allowed 539 rushing yards, but much like their secondary, are coming off a strong game that saw them hold the Leos to just 34.

A big reason for their success has been the play of defensive lineman Micah Johnson and the linebacker trio of A.J. Allen, Larry Dean and Micah Teitz, all of which finished last week’s game with either a sack or a tackle for loss.

Putting pressure on Kelly and Ouellette will be important, but won’t be easy as the Argos have given up a league low six sacks thanks to an offensive line led by Dejon Allen and Trevon Tate off the edge and Peter Nicastro at right guard.

Not to be outdone by their offence, the Argos defence has been one of the best in the league yielding 22.2 points per game.

Defensive back Jamal Peters had his first interception of the season against the Ticats and is joined by Robertson Daniel in a secondary that has routinely shut down receivers.

Up front, the Argos make their way into the game with 17 sacks.

It’s an issue the Riders offensive line will be concerned with given the fact they’ve allowed 23 on the campaign.

Among those they’ll need to focus on will be defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade and linebacker Jonathan Jones who will be looking to build on their sacks from a week ago.

When given time on Saturday afternoon, it’ll be no secret who Riders quarterback Mason Fine will be targeting as Shawn Bane Jr. and Tevin Jones continue to perform at a high level.

Head coach Craig Dickenson will need additional production from the unit with the return of Jake Wieneke and Brayden Lenius – alongside the presence of Samuel Emilus – if they hope to move downfield in the air.

Fine knows this week is all about execution.

“We have to go back to executing on offence,” Fine told riderville.com.

“Whether that’s having your eyes in the right spot, having good footwork, being good with your technique, being prepared. Have trust in the offence and trust in the play call. You have to be a football player. When the ball comes your way or the balls in your hands you have to make the right decision and make plays also.”

Dickenson doesn’t feel Fine was bad a week ago despite the offence generating just nine points but is looking for him to be better this week.

“He’s had a good week of practice,” Dickenson told riderville.com.

“We want to see a little bit of improvement and honestly if you asked me that about anyone I’d say the same thing. We all want to play just a little bit better. I’d like to see him push the ball a little more and stay on his reads a bit longer.

Dickenson needs a bounce back game from his running backs as Jamal Morrow and Frankie Hickson combined for 14 yards on 13 carries against BC.

They’ll have to work for it though, as the Argos don’t give up much on the ground having held opposing rushers to 64.8 yards per game through five contests.

The Argos are aiming to move to 6-0 on the season, while the Riders can move above .500 and a game behind the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for second place in the West Division.

Kickoff from Huskies Stadium at Saint Mary’s University is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. This game is available to International audiences on CFL+. Canadian viewers can watch on TSN/RDS. U.S. audiences can watch on CBS Sports.

— With files from Riderville.com