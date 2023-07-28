From the Editor’s Desk: See you in Halifax, Week 8!

Like Maui serenades in Moana, I’m starting this article by singing, “you’re welcome.”

For what, you ask?

Well, a few hours before the Calgary Stampeders took on the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Sunday, I sent out a wish to the football Gods to give us another overtime thriller. Check the time stamp on my tweet below.

If we could have another late game-tying, game-winning OT moment in this game .. that would be great 😇 https://t.co/wFLZgEDun2 — Kristina Costabile (@kcostabile1) July 23, 2023

I really didn’t think we’d get so lucky to enjoy two OT games a week apart, let alone two that involved the same team, but I still put the ask out there, hoping someone, somewhere heard my plea.

And we were treated to one of the best CFL games I’ve ever seen. You’re welcome.

I gave a shout out to Nate Behar last week in this article and I’d like to shout him out once again for being the most clutch player in the CFL two weeks in a row. He’s also caught three two-point converts on the season, which I thought was pretty cool. Well done, Nate. *slow clap*

QB – Dustin Crum ($7,500) CAPTAIN

RB – Taquan Mizzell ($13,5000

RB – Devonte Williams ($7,600)

WR – Marken Michel ($6,000)

WR – Austin Mack ($12,000)

Flex – DaVaris Daniels ($10,200)

Defence – BC Lions ($11,000)

With a price tag of $7,500, it almost seemed like a no-brainer to take Dustin Crum as my quarterback this week. The Tiger-Cats have given up the third-most passing yards so far this season, 292.3 yards per game, and have allowed the second-most passing touchdowns (nine). I’m hoping that Crum will continue to be a dual threat with his arm and his legs on Friday night.

It’s likely that the Tiger-Cats have a plan for containing Crum from running the football, perhaps they have a linebacker’s assignment to spy on him like Cameron Judge did for most of the game last week. In that case, I’m hoping Devonte Williams will be called upon to take the bulk of the carries, so I took him at running back. My other back is Taquan Mizzell, which may change depending on the Lions depth chart that is released on Friday. The Elks give up the most yards on the ground (144.9) and Mizzell has proven that he’s dangerous every time he carries the rock. I think he’ll be hungry in his return to the field.

My receivers are Marken Michel and Austin Mack. Michel probably isn’t going to double dip in the touchdown department like he did last week but at $6,000, it’s worth the selection based on the chemistry he’s building with Jake Maier. Mack has been one of my go-tos on my CFL Fantasy rosters every week as he’s been Cody Fajardo’s favourite target this year. I don’t see that changing this week against Calgary.

My FLEX is DaVaris Daniels. The Argos don’t technically have a No. 1 target, they spread the ball around to all of their pass-catchers, and I keep taking the wrong one each week! I’m hoping it’s Daniels’ week after his 18.0 FP performance last week against the Tiger-Cats.

I’m taking the BC Lions defence against Edmonton. I usually don’t like spending a lot on defence but with the Elks offensive struggles, I don’t mind going for it this week.