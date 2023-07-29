Bo Levi Mitchell avoids season-ending injury, moves to 6-game

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have avoided a season-ending injury with quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

The team announced on Saturday that Mitchell suffered an injury to his lower right leg Friday night in Ottawa and he has been placed on the six-game injured list. He is expected to make a full recovery with a return later this season after his six game injury assignment.

Mitchell is no stranger to injury this season. He was activated from the six-game injured list leading into the Ticats’ game on Friday against the Ottawa REDBLACKS and got the start in the Ticats’ eventual 16-12 win. He was injured in the dying moments of the game on a short-yardage attempt and had to be carried off of the field by his teammates.

Mitchell had been out of the lineup since sustaining a lower body injury in the Tiger-Cats’ game against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 2. Quarterback Matthew Shiltz started for Hamilton in his absence, but suffered an injury of his own in Week 6 against the Edmonton Elks and was also placed on the six-game injured list.

Rookie Taylor Powell got his first CFL start in Week 7 in the Ticats’ loss to the Argos.

Mitchell, 33, has played in three games this season. He’s made 56 of 97 passes for 711 yards with three touchdowns and nine interceptions.