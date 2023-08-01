REDBLACKS activate WR Bralon Addison; make other roster moves

OTTAWA — The wide receiver group in Ottawa is about to get another boost of talent.

The REDBLACKS have activated wide receiver Bralon Addison from the six-game injured list, the team announced on Tuesday.

Addison signed with Ottawa in May after being released by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and was moved to the six-game injured list just before the start of training camp.

The 29-year-old receiver is coming off of an injury-shortened 2022 season where he appeared in eight games, registering 43 catches for 433 yards.

Through 31 career CFL games from 2018-2022 with the Tiger-Cats, all with the Ticats, Addison has hauled in 143 passes for 2,013 yards, 837 yards after the catch, and eight touchdowns. He was named a CFL All-Star in 2019, posting career high’s in all categories, highlighted by 1,236 receiving yards. Addison helped the Ticats reach the Grey Cup in 2019 and 2021.

National defensive back Justin Howell and American receiver Tevaun Smith were activated from the six-game injured list as well, according to the team. Ottawa also announced on Tuesday that American defensive back Tobias Harris and National offensive lineman Eric Starczala were added to their practice roster.

Finally, the REDBLACKS announced they have released American linebacker Ryan Saddler and American receiver Raphael Leonard.

Ottawa’s set of moves comes ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina on Sunday, August 6.