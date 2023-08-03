From the Editor’s Desk: Shouting out Javon Leake to start Week 9

It’s about time we start talking about the Toronto Argonauts special teams unit and more specifically, returner Javon Leake.

Much of Toronto’s success this year has been attributed to their offence and defence, and for good reason. They’ve been excellent on both sides of the ball on their way to 6-0, but we all know that football is a three phase game.

Mickey Donovan’s special teams unit has become one of the best in the CFL through the first eight weeks of the season. They currently sit on top of the CFL with the best starting field position, starting drives at their 40.9 (average) yard line. They also have the top punt return average with 14.0 yards per punt return and they’re tied with Saskatchewan for the most kick return touchdowns with two.

Of course, the cover units blocking for Leake are key, but what the Argos running back/returner has done himself on punt returns has been special.

He returned a punt last week at Touchdown Atlantic (and celebrated epically on the boat in the end zone) giving him two return TDs so far this season. The last Argonaut to have two or more punt return touchdowns in one season was Martese Jackson (two) back in 2017. Only two Argonauts have hit three in one season – Jimmy Cunningham (1995) and Bashir Levingston (2003).

Leake’s PFF punt return grade, 90.3, is third in the CFL, just behind Janarion Grant (93.9) and Mario Alford (91.3). The 25-year-old also leads the league in punt return average (minimum of 15 returns) with 15.3 yards per return and is just behind Alford (519) in total punt return yards with 413.

So what’s changed this year from last to allow for Leake’s success? I spoke with Argos running backs coach Edwin Harrison about him a few weeks ago and he said it’s just a matter of getting used to Donovan’s system and working through growing pains of his first CFL season.

“Every time Javon touches the ball, he really has an opportunity to make a play,” said Harrison. “He really does. He is a dynamic football player. He’s always been, ever since ever since the day he walked into this building. He’s just getting better every week and he’s better this year than he was last year.”

Let’s see what he can do this week against Calgary.

KRISTINA’S CFL FANTASY TEAM

QB – Chad Kelly ($15,000) CAPTAIN

RB – William Stanback ($9,000)

RB – AJ Ouellette ($12,300)

WR – Kenny Lawler ($10,000)

WR – Nate Behar ($9,500)

Flex – Jeremiah Haydel ($4,500)

Defence – Montreal Alouettes ($9,500)

I don’t anticipate Chad Kelly having a repeat of last week where he only threw for only 122 yards. He’s a threat not only through the air but also on the ground and as long as Cameron Dukes doesn’t vulture his TDs on the goal line, I’m thinking Kelly gets back to his high FP ways this week.

The Stampeders are allowing an average of 120.3 yards per game on the ground, second most in the CFL, so I figured I’d roll with AJ Ouellette. Hamilton is giving up 119.7 rushing yards per game and after William Stanback seemed to find his way last week (15 carries for 83 yards) I took the Als tailback as well.

Kenny Lawler has played in just one game so far this season but his 16.3 FP were enough for me to want to take him again this week at receiver. My other pass-catcher is Nate Behar. Behar had a total of 18 catches in Weeks 6 and 7 and though he only had two last week, I’m hoping he and Dustin Crum get on the same page again this week against Saskatchewan.

With Damonte Coxie not suiting up on Friday night, Jeremiah Haydel is filling in for him at wideout. I haven’t gotten a ton of points from Argos receivers this season (again, they spread the ball around) but at $4,500 I thought it was worth the risk as a sleeper play to take Haydel.

I’m going with Montreal’s defence against the Tiger-Cats this week.

KRISTINA’S PICKS

BC at Winnipeg

Thursday, 8:30 p.m. ET

This is the first time I’m picking against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this year. Am I 100% certain BC will win? No, not really. This is mostly a gut feeling, which could be totally wrong. Or it could be totally right! All I know for sure is that this game is going to be a lot of fun to watch.

PICK: BC

Toronto at Calgary

Friday, 9:00 p.m. ET

The Argos are having quite the season and I don’t think the team to stop them is the Calgary Stampeders. Toronto is excellent in all three phases – defence and special teams were the stars of the show at Touchdown Atlantic when the offence didn’t perform at their best. I can’t see them dropping this one at McMahon Stadium.

PICK: Toronto

Montreal at Hamilton

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

I had trouble choosing which team was going to win this matchup. I made this pick earlier in the week and now that I see that Austin Mack was limited and Kaion Julien-Grant did not participate in practice on Wednesday, I’m getting a little nervous about it since those two take the bulk of the load at receiver for the Als. Still, I like the vet Cody Fajardo over Taylor Powell, who’s back in the saddle over Bo Levi Mitchell (six-game), and Montreal’s defence has been good this season.

PICK: Montreal

Ottawa at Saskatchewan

Sunday, 7:00 p.m. ET

This was another matchup that was tough for me to pick. Both teams have the same record but I’m leaning towards Ottawa, who’s defence has been excellent this season. They’re the best at stopping the run, allowing a league-low 60.3 yards per game on the ground and have limited running backs to just 3.4 yards per carry, also best in the CFL. Keeping Jamal Morrow in check (40 yards on 11 carries and a fumble on the goalline) was a big part of Toronto’s success last week against the Riders and I think if Ottawa can contain him, and get pressure on Mason Fine in the pocket, they’ll allow Dustin Crum to do his thing on offence.

PICK: Ottawa