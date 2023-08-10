From the Editor’s Desk: Lots of excitement in Week 10

Thank you, Kenny Lawler.

Your 200 yards helped me immensely last week on my CFL Fantasy team. Without you and your 33 FPs, I would have lost my matchup for sure.

Lawler’s 200 yards was a league-wide, season-high for receivers. And he did it on only seven catches. Pretty remarkable.

That stellar outing was the second time the Bombers pass-catcher hit the 200-yard mark in his CFL career. The last time he did so was on October 2, 2021 where he hauled in 205 yards. Oddly enough that big game was also against the BC Lions.

Let’s see what he can do against the Edmonton Elks this week.

KRISTINA’S CFL FANTASY TEAM

QB – Zach Collaros ($15,000) CAPTAIN

RB – Walter Fletcher ($8,000)

RB – Taquan Mizzell Sr. ($11,500)

WR – Kenny Lawler ($12,500)

WR – Marken Michel ($6,000)

Flex – Tyson Philpot ($6,000)

Defence – Toronto Argonauts ($9,800)

I’ve been trying to save some money by going a less expensive at quarterback and every time I have, it’s back fired. So this week I’m taking Zach Collaros who will be well worth the $15k, especially against the Elks who give up an average of 264.1 yards through the air per game.

Kenny Lawler was a great pick for me last week, as mentioned above. He and Collaros didn’t miss a beat since his return to the lineup and I’m certain he’ll put up good numbers again this week against the team he was with in 2022. My other receivers are Marken Michel and Tyson Philpot (FLEX).

Michel has unfortunately been a bust the two weeks after his 29.4-fantasy point game against the REDBLACKS, with 0.0 FP and 3.2 FP in his last two outings. But perhaps that changes this week! I’m hoping Jake Maier will throw more in this contest and even if they’re short passes, I hope he can get the ball to Michel on bubbles or hitches. Or just air it out to Michel down field because we know he can come down with those as well.

Running back was a bit of a difficult choice for me this week but I went with Walter Fletcher, who is starting in place of an injured William Stanback and Taquan Mizzell Sr.

And my defence is the Toronto Argonauts against Dustin Crum and the Ottawa offence.

KRISTINA’S PICKS

Winnipeg at Edmonton

Thursday, 9:00 p.m. ET

I learned my lesson picking against Winnipeg last week and won’t be doing that again any time soon. I am hoping that the Elks make this a close game and I’m really looking forward to seeing Tre Ford in action.

PICK: Winnipeg

Saskatchewan at Montreal

Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Montreal looked impressive in the second half against Hamilton last week, surging to a win on the back of an 18-point fourth quarter. The status of Cody Fajardo is up in the air (he’s been listed as a game time decision on the team’s official depth chart) which makes me a little nervous with this pick. However, I think Montreal’s defence is good enough (hello, Shawn Lemon) to carry them to a victory at home.

PICK: Montreal

Calgary at BC

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

Calgary passed the test last week taking on the undefeated (at the time) Toronto Argonauts. This week is yet another test for Jake Maier and co. but with Vernon Adams Jr. expected to be back in the lineup, I can’t see them beating the Leos.

PICK: BC

Ottawa at Toronto

Sunday, 7:00 p.m. ET

Toronto lost their first game of the season last week but it was Cameron Dukes who had control of the offence. Now that Chad Kelly is back to practice and is likely starting this weekend, I think the Argos go back to their winning ways. Dustin Crum almost orchestrated one of his signature Crumbacks in the final minutes of last week’s game against Saskatchewan but I can’t see it happening against the Argos defensive unit that has been excellent this season.

PICK: Toronto