Power Rankings: Reclaiming the throne

TORONTO — We have a new (old) No. 1 in the Power Rankings.

The Toronto Argonauts only slipped to number two for one week, but the reigning champs have re-claimed the top of the rankings.

A win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS propelled the Boatmen over the Blue Bombers, who saw their starting quarterback sidelined against Edmonton.

The biggest jump on the list was Ottawa, who cracked the top five after going toe-to-toe with Toronto on Sunday night.

Where did the rest land? Find out in this week’s Power Rankings.

1. Toronto Argonauts (7-1)

Last week: 2

Last game: 44-31 win over Ottawa

Next game: Vs. Calgary, Friday, August 25

Worth noting: The Argonauts bounced back after their first loss of the season in Week 9 in an exciting, back-and-forth battle against the REDBLACKS. Chad Kelly continued to make his case for MOP, throwing for 417 passing yards and completing 21 of 28 attempts for four touchdowns (three of which went to DaVaris Daniels). A big win, and moving back to the top of the Power Rankings, is a nice way for the reigning Champs to head out into their third and final bye of the season.

2. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-2)

Last week: 1

Last game: 38-29 win over Edmonton

Next game: At Calgary, Friday, August 18

Worth noting: Down 22 points and without their starting quarterback? No problem for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Zach Collaros left Thursday night’s contest and while we don’t know the extent of his injury, Dru Brown filled in admirably throwing 307 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in his absence. We’ll see what happens with Collaros this week when they return to practice on Monday, but the Bombers should breathe a sigh of relief knowing their backup is capable of carrying the load if he has to.

3. BC Lions (7-2)

Last week: 3

Last game: 37-9 win over Calgary

Next game: At Saskatchewan, Sunday, August 20

Worth noting: In Vernon Adams Jr.’s first game back after injury, the BC Lions continued their winning ways, notching their seventh of the season. You could argue that the Lions have the most dynamic receiving group in the league and they were on full display on Saturday night – Keon Hatcher hauled in 170 yards and a TD, while Alexander Hollins grabbed seven passes for 80 yards and Lucky Whitehead scored his first major of the season. After allowing 50 points vs. the Bombers in Week 9, defensive coordinator Ryan Phillips‘ group said, ‘not again’, only allowing three field goals by the Stamps.

4. Montreal Alouettes (5-3)

Last week: 4

Last game: 41-12 win over Saskatchewan

Next game: At Ottawa, Saturday, August 19

Worth noting: Without Cody Fajardo at quarterback and Willian Stanback at running back, the Alouettes were just fine with Caleb Evans and Walter Fletcher, cruising to a comfortable win over Saskatchewan. Montreal has now won three in a row and are getting set to take on the REDBLACKS this week in what has shaped up to be an important East Division battle.

5. Ottawa REDBLACKS (3-6)

Last week: 7

Last game: 44-31 loss to Toronto

Next game: Vs. Montreal, Saturday, August 19

Worth noting: Despite losing on Sunday night, the Ottawa REDBLACKS kept things close with Toronto at BMO Field. Pretty impressive against the top dogs in the East. Dustin Crum is getting more comfortable throwing the ball (he threw for a season-high 292 and three touchdowns, connecting on 21 of 26 passes) instead of just relying on his legs to do the work. Can they find the win column against a surging Alouettes squad?

6. Calgary Stampeders (3-6)

Last week: 5

Last game: 37-9 loss to BC

Next game: Vs. Winnipeg, Friday, August 18

Worth noting: Calgary’s next two games will be their biggest test of the season, taking on Winnipeg and Toronto, respectively. The good news? Calgary’s already beaten Toronto just a few weeks ago, 20-7. That win should give the Stamps a ton of confidence as they host the Bombers this Friday.

7. Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-5)

Last week: 6

Last game: 41-12 loss to Montreal

Next game: Vs. BC, Sunday, August 20

Worth noting: The Riders have a tough test in the next stretch of the schedule, meeting BC this week, then heading out on a bye before returning to take on the Bombers in back-to-back contests. It’ll be difficult, but definitely not impossible, to string some wins together as Saskatchewan looks to keep pace in the West Division.

8. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-5)

Last week: 8

Last game: 27-14 loss to Montreal (Week 11 Bye)

Next game: Vs. Edmonton, Thursday, August 17

Worth noting: When the Ticats return from their bye this week to take on the Elks, there will be a new man calling the offensive plays. Tommy Condell and the club have parted ways and Scott Milanovich will now be on play calling duties. Does this change anything for the Tiger-Cats who have struggled through the first half of the season? We’ll see on Thursday night.

9. Edmonton Elks (0-9)

Last week: 9

Last game: 38-29 loss to Winnipeg

Next game: At Hamilton, Thursday, August 17

Worth noting: It was almost the Elks night last week against Winnipeg until it wasn’t, but there were some positives to take from their Week 10 loss. Of course, moral victories don’t count in the standings, but Tre Ford provided a spark offensively and as a team they kept pace with the Bombers throughout the entire contest (even starting the game with a 22-0 lead). That should provide some momentum as the Elks head to Hamilton this week to take on the Tiger-Cats looking for their first win. And don’t forget, Tre Ford led the Elks to a win last year at Tim Hortons Field in his first career start. Does he do it again?