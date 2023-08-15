Elks, Victor Cui mutually agree to part ways

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks and Victor Cui have mutually agreed parted ways, the team announced on Tuesday.

“We thank Victor for his work during his time with the Club. This was a difficult decision for everyone involved, but as a Board we believe it’s in the best interests of all parties to move in a new direction,” said Tom Richards, Chair of the EE Football Club Board of Directors.

“I have made the difficult decision to step back from the Club and focus on my family. Despite the team’s current record, I have full confidence that the positives we are starting to see on the field will lead to success moving forward. I want to thank the Board for this incredible opportunity and look forward to my role as a lifelong fan,” said Cui.

The search for a new President and CEO will commence in the coming weeks, with the Club’s day-to-day business operations led by the existing business operations senior leadership team in the interim. Richards will support the senior leadership team throughout the Board’s search for a new President and CEO.

“The Board has the utmost confidence in the Club’s senior business leadership team, who continue to work hard during a challenging time for the Club. Collectively, we are committed to making sure the Edmonton Elks remain a community-owned team that all Edmontonians can be proud of.”

The Elks hired Cui in January of 2022 to take over as president and CEO. Cui, who was born and raised in Edmonton, left the city in 2002 to gain international sports marketing experience. In 2010, as CEO he launched One Championship (MMA) from the concept stage to Asia’s largest sports media property – broadcast to 150 plus countries, with 280 Full Time Employees and 720 athletes and with a current valuation of well over $1 billion (USD).

Cui went to Archbishop O’Leary high school, where he was students’ union president and received a Johnny Bright scholarship before graduating from the University of Alberta, where he studied international politics. He went on to gain local sports management and marketing expertise, managing some of the city’s most prominent sporting events such as the 2001 World Championship in Athletics.

He served as the senior director of the event management group for ESPN STAR Sports Singapore and has served as Director of Corporate Communications for Golf Canada. Cui also served as a reservist in the Royal Canadian Navy.

Edmonton is back in action on Thursday night as they travel to Hamilton to take on the Tiger-Cats.