From the Editor’s Desk: Ranking the best celebrations ahead of Week 11

We all know that the F in CFL stands for Football, but sometimes it stands for Fun.

One of the many things I love about the CFL are the celebrations that players do after a touchdown, interception, sack, or anything else that can be cheered about.

This year we’ve seen some pretty great celebrations across the CFL.

I’d like to start by sending a shoutout the Toronto Argonauts. As I was looking back at the celebrations from this year, I noticed that the Argos have done a great job in both creativity and execution. Well done, Boatmen. Special mention to the Toronto’s boat celebration at Touchdown Atlantic and the Argos posing for a picture with Cam Phillips acting as the photographer last week against the REDBLACKS. Those didn’t make my list but were still great none the less.

Here are my top 5 favourite celebrations so far this season.

I can’t wait to see what else the guys come up with to celebrate in the second half of the season.

KRISTINA’S CFL FANTASY TEAM

QB – Dru Brown ($7,100) CAPTAIN

RB – Kevin Brown ($13,000)

RB – James Butler ($11,000)

WR – Kenny Lawler ($12,500)

WR – Tim White ($12,000)

Flex – Shaq Evans ($4,500)

Defence – Montreal Alouettes ($9,000)

With Zach Collaros nursing an injury and listed as the third-string quarterback, it’s Dru Brown starting this week’s game for the Blue Bombers and I couldn’t pass up his $7,100 price tag. Brown was great against Edmonton last week, totalling 28FP, and I’m hoping that continues against Calgary.

Both of my running backs are playing in the same game and I’ve picked them for two different reasons. Kevin Brown had a great start to the game last week against Winnipeg before the Bombers defence shut him down. Hamilton gives up the second most rushing yards in the league (second to Edmonton) so I think Brown will see production, especially if Tre Ford needs to rely on him. As mentioned, Edmonton gives up the most rushing yards in the league (144.1 per game) and with a new offensive play caller, I’m hoping James Butler sees more action.

My receivers are Kenny Lawler and Tim White. Lawler has been sensational since his return from injury and it doesn’t matter if Collaros or Brown are under centre. It feels like White is due for a big game, and something tells me it’ll be against Edmonton this week.

My FLEX is Shaq Evans (this pick was based mostly on his cheap salary..maybe he’ll be a sleeper this week!) and my defence is the Montreal Alouettes.

KRISTINA’S PICKS

Edmonton at Hamilton

Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Edmonton Elks got their first victory of 2022 at Tim Hortons Field with Tre Ford under centre, so I’m thinking we see a repeat of history on Thursday night.

PICK: Edmonton

Winnipeg at Calgary

Friday, 9:00 p.m. ET

I’m still not picking against Winnipeg, regardless of who’s starting under centre.

PICK: Winnipeg

Montreal at Ottawa

Saturday, 9:00 p.m. ET

Dustin Crum proved that he isn’t just a threat with his legs last week against the Argos, enjoying his best game of the season through the air, throwing for 292 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. I like what I’ve seen from him and the REDBLACKS as of late, but Montreal’s won three of their last four and still found the win column without Cody Fajardo.

PICK: Montreal

BC at Saskatchewan

Sunday, 7:00 p.m. ET

BC is a force to be reckoned with and I can’t see them losing against the Riders who had to turn to their third-string quarterback last week, Jake Dolegala. The Lions defence is still one of the tops in the CFL and Vernon Adams Jr. didn’t miss a beat in his return from injury in Week 10. I think the visiting squad gets the W.

PICK: BC