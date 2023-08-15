Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 11 picks

TORONTO — We said last week that you never really know what will happen in the CFL and Week 10 was a great example of that.

We almost saw two upsets. The first was in Edmonton where the Elks got off to a 22-0 lead over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

We’re pretty sure all of Canada had the same reaction as Kate Beirness, Jim Barker, Milt Stegall and Matt Dunigan as they were waiting to break down the first half of the game on the panel (if you didn’t see what we’re referencing, check out Kate’s Instagram post).

Winnipeg didn’t let that happen, however, with a 28-point second half to seal the win.

The REDBLACKS, too, tried their hand at the upset, going toe-to-toe to the top dogs of the CFL’s Power Rankings. But the Argos also didn’t let that happen, defeating Ottawa 44-31.

Are we in for some upsets this week? Well, there’s plenty of potential.

The Bombers and Lions are favoured over the Stampeders and Riders, respectively, but there’s enough talent on both Calgary and Saskatchewan to flip the script.

CFL.ca’s writers are predicting an upset in Hamilton, with four of six choosing the winless Elks to secure their first victory of the season. We’ll see if they’re right when things kick off on Thursday night.

EDM at HAM

The pick makers are leaning towards the Elks getting their first win of the campaign in Hamilton this week. After Tre Ford took over under centre and Jarious Jackson took over playcalling duties last week, Edmonton looked rejuvenated against a tough Winnipeg team. Can they carry that momentum East to Tim Hortons Field?

Writers: 66% Edmonton

WPG at CGY

Winnipeg got the W last week against the Elks but it wasn’t an easy one. They had to overcome a 22-0 deficit and work without starting quarterback Zach Collaros for much of the contest. Collaros’ status is unknown at the time of this writing (he was at practice on Monday but dressed in street clothes and did not participate) but the Bombers shouldn’t worry too much. Dru Brown filled in admirably (17 of 24 for 307 yards and four touchdowns) for the Bombers’ starter. Whether Collaros or Brown is behind centre, it’ll be a tough task for the Stampeders. Everyone making picks thinks it’ll be Winnipeg to win their eighth game of the season.

Writers: 100% Winnipeg

MTL at OTT

Dustin Crum had his best game of the season through the air against the Toronto Argonauts last week, throwing for 292 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. His REDBLACKS have been in some close games over the last few weeks, but unfortunately have found themselves on the losing side. Montreal has won their last three contests and last week did it without Cody Fajardo and William Stanback. Those making picks think it’ll be Montreal to get the two points at TD Place on Saturday night.

Writers: 66% Montreal

BC at SSK

BC dominated the Stampeders last week on both sides of the ball in Week 10. Vernon Adams Jr. didn’t miss a beat in his return from injury and the Lions defence held Calgary to just three field goals. Saskatchewan has dropped four of their last five contests and have been bitten by the injury bug at the quarterback position. All of the writers think BC will be too much for the Riders.

Writers: 100% BC