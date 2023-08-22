Elks name Rick LeLacheur as interim president and CEO

EDMONTON — Rick LeLacheur is returning to the Green and Gold.

The Edmonton Elks announced on Tuesday that LeLacheur, who previously enjoyed a decade of success as the club’s president and CEO from 2002 to 2011, is returning to the Double E to serve as interim president and CEO effective immediately.

A two-time Grey Cup champion with Edmonton, LeLacheur rejoins the club after most recently serving as President of the BC Lions from 2018 to 2022. The two-time winner (2011 and 2022) of the Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership award will guide the EE until a new president and CEO is named on a permanent basis before the end of 2023.

RELATED

» Elks, Victor Cui mutually agree to part ways

» Elks reveal Indigenous logo by artist Conrad Plews

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

» Get your tickets for 2023 games now

“Over the years I’ve been rewarded with great memories and friendships from my time working in the CFL, including during my decade as president and CEO in Edmonton. I was humbled when I was approached with this opportunity, as it’s a chance for me to repay in some small way everything the Green and Gold has given me over the years,” said LeLacheur.

“My wife Joan and I are excited to rejoin the EE family and play a part in positioning the club for future success.” ​

An Edmonton native, LeLacheur’s lengthy business and sports resume have made him one of the most respected voices in the Canadian Football League over the last two decades. During his first tenure with the Green and Gold, LeLacheur helped lead the club to Grey Cup championships in 2003 and 2005, as well as hosting a pair of highly successful Grey Cup Festivals in 2002 and 2010. His duties also included serving as an alternate on the CFL board of governors as well as chairman of the CFL’s audit committee and a member of the league’s executive committee.

Before his first tenure as EE president and CEO, LeLacheur helped enhance the Edmonton community through his work as president and CEO of Economic Development Edmonton (1992-1998) and president of the organizing committee for the 2001 World Championships in Athletics hosted at Commonwealth Stadium.

“As we began the process of searching for an interim president and CEO, Rick’s name was at the top of our list. His tremendous passion for the club, proven track record, and the respect he holds from his peers across the CFL made him the perfect candidate. He’s the right person to lead our staff during this pivotal period in the club’s history,” said EE Football Club board of directors chair Tom Richards.