Roughriders add Global K Ryan Meskell

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Global kicker Ryan Meskell, the team announced on Monday.

Meskell (six-foot, 185 pounds) joins the Roughriders after playing one game with the Edmonton Elks in 2022. The Gold Coast, Australia native recorded four kickoffs for 230 yards in a Week 9 matchup against the BC Lions.

The 29-year-old played three collegiate seasons (2017-2019) at the University of Hawaii, suiting up for 41 games. He completed 26-of-39 field goal attempts throughout his college career and kicked off 189 times for 11,037 yards and a 58.4 yard average.

As a senior, he also handled all kickoff duties, registering touchbacks (48) on more than half his attempts and had just one kickoff land out of bounds in 92 attempts. Meskell was named to the Lou Groza Award Watch List in 2019 which is presented annually to the top placekicker in college football.

The Roughriders will return from their bye week to face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday, Sep. 3, in this year’s OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.